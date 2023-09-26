Mike Trout Next Team Odds: West Coast teams favored

Mike Trout said he plans to return for a 14th season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, and the three-time American League MVP does have a full no-trade clause in his contract that runs through 2030.

However, the Angels are staring at an offseason that could see Shohei Ohtani leave as a free agent and potentially usher in a new era for the franchise.

Advertisement

Would Trout be open to moving on after several injury-plagued seasons? SportsBetting.ag is offering -180 odds that he will be traded before the start of next season, implying a 64.3 percent probability that Trout will be playing for one of the other 29 MLB teams in 2024.

Ironically, the team that tops the book's list is the same team that is favored to land Ohtani this offseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mike Trout Next Team Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (3/1)

San Francisco Giants (4/1)

New York Mets (5/1)

San Diego Padres (5/1)

New York Yankees (6/1)

Philadelphia Phillies (6/1)

Boston Red Sox (14/1)

Chicago Cubs (16/1)

St. Louis Cardinals (16/1)

Seattle Mariners (18/1)

Atlanta Braves (20/1)

Houston Astros (20/1)

Texas Rangers (20/1)

Toronto Blue Jays (22/1)

Arizona Diamondbacks (30/1)

Cincinnati Reds (30/1)

Milwaukee Brewers (30/1)

Tampa Bay Rays (30/1)

Baltimore Orioles (35/1)

Miami Marlins (35/1)

Minnesota Twins (35/1)

Chicago White Sox (60/1)

Cleveland Guardians (60/1)

Detroit Tigers (75/1)

Washington Nationals (75/1)

Colorado Rockies (100/1)

Kansas City Royals (100/1)

Oakland Athletics (100/1)

Pittsburgh Pirates (100/1)

For his part, Trout said Monday that he intends to be back with the Angels in 2024.

Advertisement

"I go through this every year," Trout told reporters. "These are private conversations I have with (owner) Arte (Moreno) and (president) John (Carpino). I'm doing the same thing I've done the last 13 years. Going into the offseason, clearing my mind and going into spring wearing an Angels uniform."

Trout was recently shut down for this season due to a fractured hand sustained on July 3. He returned to play one game on Aug. 22, felt pain while batting and went right back on the injured list.

Advertisement

Trout's current 12-year, $426.5 million contract runs through the 2030 season.

"I got seven years left on the contract," Trout said. "I know there's a lot of speculation out there. ... Nothing's changed."

Advertisement

Trout, an 11-time All-Star, batted .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 82 games this season.

The 32-year-old played 119 games last season and just 36 in 2021 because of injuries. The 2012 American League Rookie of the Year is a career .301 hitter with 368 home runs and 940 RBIs in 1,489 games.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media