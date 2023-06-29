Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado honored as All-Star starters named

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was named to the All-Star Game for the 11th time in his career, while St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado earned his eighth career nod as starters for the American and National Leagues were announced Thursday.

Other American League starters include the Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz at first base, as well as a trio of Texas Rangers to round out the infield, including Marcus Semien at second, Corey Seager at shortstop and Josh Jung at third. The Rangers' Jonah Heim was named starting catcher.

The AL outfield includes Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Randy Arozarena of the Rays. Judge is expected to miss the game due to a toe injury.

Other National League starters included the Los Angeles' Dodgers Freddie Freeman at first base, the Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez at second, the Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia at shortstop and the Braves' Sean Murphy at catcher.

The NL designated hitter is the Dodgers' J.D. Martinez, while his Los Angeles teammate Mookie Betts was named to the outfield, as was Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll. However, Carroll injured a shoulder on Thursday and the severity isn't known.

The complete starting lineups were announced after Phase 2 of fan voting was complete. Reserve players and pitchers have yet to be announced for the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle.

Shohei Ohtani of the Angels and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Braves already were named starters last week after they were the top vote getters from each league following Phase 1 of the selection process. Ohtani was named the designated hitter for the AL while Acuna was named to the outfield for the NL.

Pitchers and reserves will be named Sunday.

