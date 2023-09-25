Mike Trout says he will play for Angels in 2024

In the wake of recent chatter suggesting he could request a trade in the offseason, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout shot down the speculation on Monday.

The three-time American League MVP insists he will be back with the Angels in 2024.

"I go through this every year," Trout told reporters prior to the club's Monday home game against the Texas Rangers. "These are private conversations I have with (owner) Arte (Moreno) and (president) John (Carpino). I'm doing the same thing I've done the last 13 years. Going into the offseason, clearing my mind and going into spring wearing an Angels uniform."

Trout was recently shut down for this season due to a fractured hand sustained on July 3. He returned to play one game on Aug. 22, felt pain while batting and went right back on the injured list.

With two-way standout Shohei Ohtani slated to become a free agent following the season, there has been a line of thinking that Trout might want to play elsewhere. He has a no-trade clause in his 12-year, $426.5 million extension that runs through the 2030 season.

"I got seven years left on the contract," Trout said. "I know there's a lot of speculation out there. ... Nothing's changed."

Trout, an 11-time All-Star, batted .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 82 games this season.

The 32-year-old played 119 games last season and just 36 in 2021 because of injuries. The 2012 American League Rookie of the Year is a career .301 hitter with 368 home runs and 940 RBIs in 1,489 games.

—Field Level Media