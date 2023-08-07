Mike Vrabel to cede coaching reins in first preseason game

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he plans to cede coaching duties to assistant head coach Terrell Williams for the team's first preseason game

Williams, also the defensive line coach, will begin his head coaching role on Friday as the Titans prepare to play the Bears. The game is Saturday afternoon in Chicago

"I think this is a great opportunity for him and for us, everybody involved," Vrabel said Monday

Defensive assistant Clinton McMillan will handle defensive line duties for Williams in the game

"We'll have a lot of conversations between now and Friday, but just handling things with the roster and discussing those things with the assistant coaches and how we want to play the game and let him make those decisions in the game," Vrabel said. "Well deserved.

Vrabel will act as assistant coach to Williams

Williams is in his sixth season with the Titans but first as assistant head coach. He's entering his 12th season as a coach in the NFL, none as a head coach

--Field Level Medi