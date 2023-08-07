Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Mike Vrabel to cede coaching reins in first preseason game

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) pushes past defensive line coach Terrell Williams during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans 8 10 Observations 006
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) pushes past defensive line coach Terrell Williams during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans 8 10 Observations 006
Image: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he plans to cede coaching duties to assistant head coach Terrell Williams for the team's first preseason game

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Williams, also the defensive line coach, will begin his head coaching role on Friday as the Titans prepare to play the Bears. The game is Saturday afternoon in Chicago

Advertisement

"I think this is a great opportunity for him and for us, everybody involved," Vrabel said Monday

Defensive assistant Clinton McMillan will handle defensive line duties for Williams in the game

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We'll have a lot of conversations between now and Friday, but just handling things with the roster and discussing those things with the assistant coaches and how we want to play the game and let him make those decisions in the game," Vrabel said. "Well deserved.

Vrabel will act as assistant coach to Williams

Williams is in his sixth season with the Titans but first as assistant head coach. He's entering his 12th season as a coach in the NFL, none as a head coach

--Field Level Medi