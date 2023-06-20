Mike Yastrzemski launched a three-run, walk-off home run in the 10th inning to cap a San Francisco Giants rally that produced a 7-4 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series

The homer was the second of the game for Yastrzemski, whose first was part of a comeback from an early 4-0 deficit as the Giants captured their eighth straight win

After Camilo Doval (2-2) threw a scoreless top of the 10th, automatic runner Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Blake Sabol.

Yastrzemski then worked the count to 3-1 against Ray Kerr (0-1) before sending a no-doubter well over the wall in right field for his 10th homer of the season.

After Padres starter Michael Wacha had limited the Giants to four hits in six innings and Tim Hill had thrown a perfect seventh and eighth, the hosts rallied from a 4-2 deficit with a two-run ninth

A no-out wild pitch by Luis Garcia got the Giants within 4-3 before Patrick Bailey's one-out sacrifice fly off Drew Carlton tied the score

Kerr then struck out Pederson with the bases loaded to preserve the tie and send the game into the decisive 10th.

The Padres never trailed in the game until the final pitch, thanks to Juan Soto going the opposite way into the left field bleachers on Giants opener Ryan Walker's fifth pitch of the game

Ha-Seong Kim made it 3-0 with a two-run single off reliever Jakob Junis in the fourth. Jake Cronenworth, who had singled, and Rougned Odor, who had doubled, scored on the hit.

Soto completed San Diego's scoring with another blast into the left field seats in the fifth. He now has 13 homers on the season.

Wacha survived solo home runs by David Villar in the fifth and Yastrzemski in the sixth to complete six innings with a 4-2 lead. He walked two and did not record a strikeout.

Yastrzemski finished with three hits, three runs and four RBIs for the Giants. Kim had three hits and Odor two for the Padres

--Field Level Media