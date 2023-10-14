Missouri erases 14-point deficit to roll past No. 24 Kentucky

Punter Luke Bauer's touchdown pass awoke Missouri from an early slumber as the Tigers recovered from a 14-point deficit to post a 38-21 victory over No. 24 Kentucky on Saturday night in Southeastern Conference play at Lexington, Ky.

Brady Cook passed for one touchdown and rushed for another as Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC) continued its strong start. Cody Schrader rushed for a touchdown while Marquis Johnson and Theo Wease Jr. had scoring receptions.

Advertisement

Kentucky star Ray Davis gained 128 yards on 20 carries for his third outing of at least 100 rushing yards this season. Devin Leary was 14-of-27 passing for 120 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2), who lost their second consecutive contest.

Advertisement

Davis and Anthony Brown-Stephens had touchdown catches for Kentucky, which totaled just 135 yards over the final three quarters. Overall, Missouri held a 324-299 edge.

Advertisement

Cook completed 19 of 29 passes for 167 yards and one interception. He added 40 yards on the ground. Marcus Clarke and Kris Abrams-Draine each had a fourth-quarter interception.

The Tigers took a 28-21 lead on Cook's 1-yard run and Schrader's two-point conversion run with 14:14 left in the contest.

Advertisement

A little more than three minutes later, Schrader exploded through a big hole up the middle for a 19-yard scoring run to give Missouri a 14-point lead with 11:07 left. Harrison Mevis made it a three-score game with a 29-yard field goal with 3:17 remaining.

Missouri was outgained 150-16 in the first quarter and then faced fourth down on its first possession of the second quarter when the coaches called for the punting unit.

Advertisement

The trick play was on and Bauer fired an impressive downfield strike to the left that Johnson caught for a 39-yard score with 11:38 left.

The big play ignited the Tigers. Mevis kicked a 25-yard field goal with 4:44 left in the half before Cook connected with Wease on an 18-yard scoring pass with 15 seconds remaining as Missouri held a 17-14 halftime advantage.

Advertisement

The Tigers outgained Kentucky 163-17 in the second quarter.

Mevis kicked a 31-yard field goal to give the Tigers a six-point edge with 11:54 left in the third quarter.

Advertisement

The Wildcats regained the lead at 21-20 on Leary's 4-yard touchdown pass to Brown-Stephens with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

Earlier, Kentucky scored 14 first-quarter points on Leary's 7-yard touchdown pass to Davis and Leary's 13-yard keeper.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media