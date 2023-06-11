Tucupita Marcano hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth inning and Andrew McCutchen reached 2,000 career hits as the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the visiting New York Mets 2-1 on Sunday

Jack Suwinski added a solo homer for the Pirates, who entered play having lost three of their last four games

Advertisement

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (8-2) pitched seven innings, allowing one run and a season-low two hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. He has won five of his past seven starts.

David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 14th save despite giving up a one-out double to Tommy Pham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jeff McNeil hit a solo homer for the Mets, who have lost eight of their past nine games

New York starter Carlos Carrasco (2-3) gave up two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, with one strikeout and three walks.

Advertisement

McCutchen, who retured to his original team this year in his 15th season, led off the bottom of the first with a line-drive single to left for his 2,000th hit.

He is the 291st major-leaguer to reach that milestone, and it came in the final game of a nine-game homestand. He was 1 for 3 with a walk in the game, while recording his 52nd hit of the season. He has 1,515 hits as a member of the Pirates

Advertisement

"It's cool to have the opportunity to do it, to sustain the career I've had," McCutchen said on the AT&T Sportsnet broadcast. "It's nice to get it out of the way in that first at-bat."

After his milestone hit, the Pirates went down in order in the first, stranding McCutchen at first

Advertisement

In the fourth, McNeil led off with his third homer, to right, for a 1-0 Mets lead

Suwinski answered in the bottom of the fourth, leading off with his 13th homer, also to right, for a 1-1 tie. An out later, Ji Hwan Bae doubled to right-center, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Marcano's single to right to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media