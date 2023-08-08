MLB postseason to start Oct. 3, World Series Oct. 27

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that the postseason will begin with four wild-card games on Oct. 3, while the World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 27.

Game 7 of the 119th Fall Classic (if necessary) is slated for Nov. 4.

The wild-card series will be contested on Oct. 3-4, with Oct. 5 serving as the rubber match of the three-game series -- if necessary.

Advertisement

The openers of the best-of-five American and National League Division Series begin on Oct. 7. The AL series will end no later than Oct. 13, while the NL series will be finished no later than Oct. 14.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series will start on Oct. 15, while the opener of the NLCS will begin the following day.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media