Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

MLB postseason to start Oct. 3, World Series Oct. 27

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 7, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; The MLB 2022 World Series trophy and a Houston Astros jersey are visible as President Joe Biden welcomes the team to the White House to celebrate their MLB 2022 World Series victory Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Aug 7, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; The MLB 2022 World Series trophy and a Houston Astros jersey are visible as President Joe Biden welcomes the team to the White House to celebrate their MLB 2022 World Series victory Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Image: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that the postseason will begin with four wild-card games on Oct. 3, while the World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 27.

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Game 7 of the 119th Fall Classic (if necessary) is slated for Nov. 4.

The wild-card series will be contested on Oct. 3-4, with Oct. 5 serving as the rubber match of the three-game series -- if necessary.

Advertisement

The openers of the best-of-five American and National League Division Series begin on Oct. 7. The AL series will end no later than Oct. 13, while the NL series will be finished no later than Oct. 14.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series will start on Oct. 15, while the opener of the NLCS will begin the following day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media