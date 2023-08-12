MLB reduces Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez's suspension to 2 games

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez's suspension for fighting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was reduced from three to two games by Major League Baseball on Saturday

Ramirez, who appealed the initial suspension on Monday, will sit out the Guardians' games against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla

Anderson was suspended six games for his role in the melee that occurred during the sixth inning of Chicago's 7-4 victory in Cleveland on Aug. 5. Both players exchanged words before punches were thrown, the last of which knocked Anderson on his back

Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase all were suspended one game. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol also was banned for one game

A five-time All-Star, the 30-year-old Ramirez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games this season

--Field Level Medi