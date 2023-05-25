Pinch hitter Gunnar Henderson delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in Baltimore's eight-run seventh inning as the Orioles stormed back for a 9-6 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

The Orioles won for the 10th time in 14 games by scoring five of their runs in the seventh against Nestor Cortes and Jimmy Cordero (3-2) before an out was recorded. The first six hitters reached base, and Adam Frazier knocked out Cortes with a three-run homer that clanged off the right field foul pole.

New York's Gleyber Torres homered in consecutive at-bats in the third and fifth innings for the Yankees, who saw their five-game winning streak stopped. Cortes allowed four runs on five hits in six-plus innings.

Mike Baumann (4-0) pitched a 1-2-3 sixth ahead of Baltimore's biggest inning this season. Felix Bautista fanned two in the ninth for his 12th save in 16 chances.

Rangers 3, Pirates 2

Marcus Semien homered in a three-run first inning as visiting Texas topped Pittsburgh in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Josh Jung added an RBI double for the Rangers, who have won five of six. Texas starter Martin Perez (6-1) gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings, and Will Smith got his first career five-out save, his ninth overall this season.

Jason Delay hit an RBI single for the Pirates, who have lost four of five. Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (3-4) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Mariners 6, A's 1

Bryce Miller continued the stellar start to his major league career with six scoreless innings of two-hit ball as Seattle defeated visiting Oakland, which lost its seventh consecutive game.

Miller (3-1) has made quality starts in all five of his outings since being called up on May 2. Teoscar Hernandez homered for the Mariners, who have won the first three games of the four-game series.

A's left-hander Ken Waldichuk (1-4) gave up five runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. Aledmys Diaz had two hits and an RBI for Oakland.

Cubs 4, Mets 2

Marcus Stroman allowed two runs over a season-high eight innings for his ninth quality start in 11 outings this season as host Chicago defeated New York.

The Cubs' Mike Tauchman had two hits, including a tiebreaking single that highlighted a three-run third inning. Stroman (4-4) allowed only Francisco Alvarez's two-run homer and New York's three other hits.

Nico Hoerner clubbed a solo homer in the sixth inning for Chicago. Mark Leiter Jr. pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his second save. New York's Kodai Senga (4-3) allowed three runs on six hits and five walks over five innings.

Angels 7, Red Sox 3

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Zach Neto homered, Tyler Anderson pitched six strong innings and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of Boston in Anaheim, Calif.

Trout and Ohtani homered in the same game for the 26th time. Trout socked his 362nd career long ball, moving him past Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio and into 85th place on the all-time list.

Anderson (2-0) gave up one run on five hits. Red Sox starter James Paxton (1-1) retired the Angels in order in the first inning, including strikeouts of Trout and Ohtani, but he gave four runs in the second and Ohtani's homer in the third.

Brewers 4, Astros 0

Adrian Houser allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings to help Milwaukee to a win against visiting Houston in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Houser (1-0) struck out three and walked one before Joel Payamps relieved him in the sixth and pitched out of a jam. Willy Adames, Owen Miller and Brian Anderson homered for the Brewers, who ended the Astros' eight-game winning streak on Tuesday.

Astros starter Brandon Bielak (1-2) allowed four runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings.

Twins 7, Giants 1

Joe Ryan earned his seventh win and Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers each homered to lead Minnesota to a victory over San Francisco in Minneapolis.

Willi Castro went 2-for-3 with a steal of home for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Ryan (7-1) grinded through five innings and allowed one run on six hits.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits and a walk and Brandon Crawford had a double and two walks for San Francisco, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. The Giants finished 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 15 men on base.

Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5 (10 innings)

Alec Bohm hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning as host Philadelphia overcame a two-run deficit in the ninth to earn a victory over Arizona.

Bohm sent the Phillies to their third win in 10 games after Trea Turner's two-out, two-run homer in the ninth leveled things at 5-5. Craig Kimbrel (3-1) pitched a scoreless 10th to earn the victory.

The Diamondbacks' Jose Ruiz came on for the ninth and got two quick outs but gave up Bryson Stott's single before serving up Turner's game-tying homer. Ruiz (1-1) also yielded Bohm's game-winning single.

White Sox 6, Guardians 0

A five-run fourth inning gave Michael Kopech all the support he needed in a standout start, and Chicago won the rubber match of the three-game series by defeating host Cleveland.

Kopech (3-4) struck out nine in seven innings while allowing two hits and one walk. Kopech did not surrender his first hit until the fifth inning -- and by then, had a six-run cushion thanks to the White Sox's fourth-inning deluge.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (2-3) pitched four innings and allowed six runs on four hits -- the only four hits Chicago had all game.

Rays 7, Blue Jays 3

Tampa Bay solved the mystery of Yusei Kikuchi, finally beating the Japanese left-hander en route to a victory over Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays were rude hosts to Kikuchi (5-2), chasing him after five innings after tagging him for five runs and eight hits, including a pair of home runs. Kikuchi had entered the game with a 4-0 record and a 1.80 ERA in his career against the Rays.

Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan (8-0) allowed just one run, four hits and no walks while striking out seven in seven innings. Luke Raley and Jose Siri homered for the Rays.

Nationals 5, Padres 3

Alex Call hit a two-run double and a single, Trevor Williams pitched into the sixth inning and host Washington beat San Diego to even the three-game series.

Dominic Smith also had two hits for the Nationals, who took an early 4-0 lead and held on for their third win in four games. Williams (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Kyle Finnegan worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

Rougned Odor had two hits, including a home run, and Ha-Seong Kim also went deep for the Padres, who had won their previous two games. San Diego starter Ryan Weathers (1-3) worked six innings and gave up five runs, four earned, on seven hits.

Braves 4, Dodgers 3

Ozzie Albies hit a sacrifice fly to score Austin Riley with the winning run in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a victory over visiting Los Angeles to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Riley opened the inning with a sharp double, his second of the game, against Phil Bickford (1-2) and went to third on Travis d'Arnaud's groundout. The Dodgers intentionally walked Eddie Rosario before Albies plated Riley on the seventh pitch of his at-bat.

The winning pitcher was Raisel Iglesias (1-1), who allowed runners on the corners in the ninth before getting Max Muncy to pop out to end the threat.

Reds 10, Cardinals 3

Spencer Steer had a career-high four hits and drove in two while fellow rookie Matt McLain homered again to lead Cincinnati to a rout of visiting St. Louis.

The Reds, who rapped out a season-high 18 hits, finally managed to solve St. Louis starter and loser Steven Matz (0-6), who had been 4-0 with a 2.92 ERA in five appearances (four starts) against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati right-hander Ben Lively (2-2) earned his first win as a starter since Sept. 29, 2017, throwing six innings of two-run ball. McLain hit his second big-league homer in as many nights, after the ball popped out of Cardinals right fielder Oscar Mercado's glove and into the stands.

Marlins 10, Rockies 2

Jonathan Davis homered among his three hits, Jorge Soler went deep for the second straight night and Miami clobbered Colorado in Denver.

Yuli Gurriel had four hits while Jacob Stallings and Soler added two hits apiece for the Marlins. Major league batting leader Luis Arraez, who earlier hit a two-run double, exited the game in the seventh inning due to a left leg cramp. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (2-5) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings.

Elias Diaz homered for the Rockies. Colorado starter Karl Kauffmann (0-2) gave up five runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Tigers 6, Royals 4

Pinch hitter Zack Short's three-run homer led Detroit past host Kansas City.

Short's second home run of the season -- a one-out shot to left-center off Josh Taylor (1-2) -- broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth. It was his first career pinch-hit homer and the Tigers' third pinch-hit home run of the year, the top total in the majors.

Will Vest (1-0) got four outs for the victory and Alex Lange earned his ninth save.

--Field Level Media