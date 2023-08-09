MLB roundup: Astros use ninth-inning slam to edge O's

Kyle Tucker's ninth-inning grand slam lifted the visiting Houston Astros to a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series.

After pulling within 6-3 on Jeremy Pena's run-scoring single in the eighth, the Astros capped their late rally against Baltimore All-Star closer Felix Bautista (6-2).

Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a two-run homer for the Orioles, who saw their four-game winning streak end. Rutschman went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.

Framber Valdez allowed six runs on eight hits in seven innings before Ryne Stanek (3-1) took over and picked up the win by tossing a scoreless eighth. Ryan Pressley pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 27th save of the season.

Braves 8, Pirates 6

Kevin Pillar and Orlando Arcia combined to drive in three runs in the ninth to give Atlanta a come-from-behind win over host Pittsburgh -- though the victory didn't come without a cost for the Braves.

After leading off the game with a home run, Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left in the sixth after getting hit by a pitch on the left elbow. The team said after the game that X-rays showed no break. Arcia also homered and finished with three RBIs as the Braves snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up three runs and nine hits in five innings, but David Bednar (3-2) gave up the three runs in the ninth to blow the save and take the loss.

Angels 7, Giants 5

Brandon Drury was a triple shy of the cycle and Lucas Giolito gave up three runs in six innings to lead Los Angeles to a victory over San Francisco in Anaheim, Calif., ending the Angels' season-worst, seven-game losing streak.

Giolito (7-8) earned his first victory with the Angels since being traded from the Chicago White Sox on July 26. He lost his first two starts with the club but gave up three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts on Tuesday.

The Giants went with left-hander Scott Alexander (6-2) as their opener, but he failed to record an out. Wilmer Flores singled, homered and drove in four runs in a losing effort for San Francisco.

Phillies 8, Nationals 4 (Game 1)

Kyle Schwarber homered twice and drove in five runs to lift host Philadelphia past Washington in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jake Cave added a home run, a single and two RBIs and Alec Bohm also went deep for the Phillies, who won their third game in a row. Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (9-5) tossed six innings and gave up seven hits and three runs.

Lane Thomas hit a two-run home run and Keibert Ruiz added a homer, two singles and two RBIs for Washington. Nationals starter Trevor Williams (5-7) allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Tigers 6, Twins 0

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven strong innings and host Detroit ended Minnesota's five-game winning streak.

Rodriguez (8-5) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five. Jose Cisnero and Jason Foley finished off the shutout by tossing an inning apiece. Zack Short drove in two runs and Kerry Carpenter had two hits and scored twice. Jake Rogers added a solo homer.

Losing pitcher Sonny Gray (5-5) gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings while notching 10 strikeouts.

Marlins 3, Reds 2

Jorge Soler homered for the second time in as many games -- a go-ahead shot in the seventh -- as visiting Miami snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati.

With a runner on, Soler belted the first pitch from reliever Lucas Sims (3-3) to the seats in right center to make it 3-2 and cap a 3-for-3 night. Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (6-3) allowed just six hits and two runs over six innings to earn the win.

Stuart Fairchild scored on a thrilling play for the Reds. He hit a triple to right field, stopped halfway down the line after running through his third base coach's stop sign, restarted when Luis Arraez's relay throw bounced in front of the catcher and safely slid headfirst into home on the error.

Rays 4, Cardinals 2

Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena each delivered RBI singles in the eighth inning that rallied Tampa Bay to a win over St. Louis in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Isaac Paredes homered for Tampa Bay in the seventh inning, tying the score at 1. Nolan Arenado had given the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with his solo shot in the second.

Rays right-hander Zach Eflin allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings. In seven-plus innings, St. Louis' Miles Mikolas (6-8) was charged with two runs on eight hits in a tough-luck loss.

Guardians 1, Blue Jays 0

Rookie Tanner Bibee tossed seven strong innings and Ramon Laureano ripped an RBI double in the second to fuel host Cleveland to a victory over Toronto.

Bibee (8-2) won his sixth straight decision and improved to 5-1 at home this season after allowing six hits and striking out six without walking a batter. Emmanuel Clase secured his 30th save of the season.

Whit Merrifield recorded three hits for the Blue Jays, who saw their four-game winning streak come to a halt. Yusei Kikuchi sustained his first loss since July 1 despite permitting only one run on three hits while striking out six in seven innings.

Royals 9, Red Sox 3

Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey each hit a two-run home run to help visiting Kansas City end a three-game losing streak by beating Boston.

The Royals collected 15 hits and six stolen bases in the victory. Brady Singer (8-8) earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He recorded four strikeouts and two walks.

Trevor Story, who had offseason surgery on his throwing elbow, made his season debut for Boston after spending 13 games in the minors on a rehabilitation assignment. Story was hitless in four at-bats and struck out three times.

Cubs 3, Mets 2

Mike Tauchman hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning to lift a dominant Jameson Taillon and visiting Chicago over New York.

Taillon (7-6) tossed seven innings of three-hit ball and retired the final 16 batters he faced. The right-hander walked none and struck out seven in improving to 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA in his last six starts. Cody Bellinger also homered for the Cubs, who improved to a National League-best 17-8 since the All-Star break.

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer for the Mets, who fell to 1-7 since the Aug. 1 trade deadline, when they finished off an overhaul by dealing Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

Nationals 5, Phillies 4 (Game 2)

Joey Meneses hit two home runs, including a go-ahead solo shot with one out in the ninth inning, to lift Washington over host Philadelphia in the second game of a doubleheader.

Ildemaro Vargas also homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Nationals. Jordan Weems (3-0) earned the win in relief and Kyle Finnegan picked up his 18th save after retiring the Phillies in order in the ninth.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run for Philadelphia, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Craig Kimbrel (6-3), who allowed Meneses' go-ahead blast, took the loss.

Rockies 7, Brewers 3 (10 innings)

Colorado drew three consecutive bases-loaded walks in the 10th inning to beat host Milwaukee.

Nolan Jones hit a pair of solo homers and a sacrifice fly for the Rockies. Elias Diaz also homered. Matt Koch (1-0) earned the victory with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Andruw Monasterio and William Contreras homered for Milwaukee, which got six innings of one-run ball out of starter Wade Miley. Andrew Chafin (2-4) took the loss.

Yankees 7, White Sox 1

Harrison Bader had three hits and an RBI and Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge homered late to boost visiting New York over Chicago.

Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt (8-6) was the winner, allowing one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Michael King preserved a three-run advantage in the sixth by striking out Yoan Moncada and Andrew Vaughn with two men on base after taking over for Schmidt.

Chicago starter Touki Toussaint (1-5) limited the Yankees to one hit in the first three innings while scattering two walks and six strikeouts. He encountered trouble in the fourth, however, allowing six straight New York hitters to reach base while surrendering four runs.

Rangers 6, Athletics 1

Corey Seager collected a single, double and home run, Max Scherzer threw seven impressive innings and Texas overpowered host Oakland for its second straight win in the three-game series.

Making his second start for Texas after having been acquired from the New York Mets, Scherzer (11-4) improved to 2-0 for the Rangers by limiting the A's to just one run and three hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Oakland's only run was the product of JJ Bleday's leadoff home run in the fourth inning. A's starter JP Sears (2-9) lasted just four innings, charged with four runs on nine hits.

Mariners 2, Padres 0

Logan Gilbert pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out a career-high 12 as Seattle topped visiting San Diego in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Dylan Moore scored a run and drove in the other for the Mariners, who won their sixth game in a row to pull within two games of Toronto in the race for the American League's third and final wild-card berth.

The only hit Gilbert (10-5) allowed was a one-out infield single by Xander Bogaerts in the second inning. Padres reliever Scott Barlow (2-5) took the loss.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Red-hot Freddie Freeman went 3-for-5 with a run-scoring double and Julio Urias pitched six shutout innings to help Los Angeles notch a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Urias (9-6) struck out five and allowed four hits and one walk as the Dodgers won the opener of a two-game series. Urias improved to 9-1 all-time against Arizona. Christian Walker had two hits for the slumping Diamondbacks, who have lost seven straight games.

Arizona made it close with two runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth, but Evan Phillips enticed D-backs star Corbin Carroll to bounce into a game-ending double play to post his 15th save of the season.

--Field Level Media