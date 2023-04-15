MLB roundup: Blue Jays end Rays' historic 13-0 start

Bo Bichette went 5-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays ended the visiting Tampa Bay Rays' 13-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Friday night.

The Rays had joined the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers as the only teams since 1900 to win their first 13 games of the season. The only major league team that had a longer season-opening winning streak was the 1884 St. Louis Maroons, who began 20-0.

Advertisement

George Springer hit a solo homer for Toronto. Josh Lowe and Christian Bethancourt hit solo shots for the Rays.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out six before he was removed due to a left knee contusion that occurred on a comebacker that ended the fifth inning.

Advertisement

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen (2-1) allowed five runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He fanned four.

Tigers 7, Giants 5 (11)

Nick Maton blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th as host Detroit defeated San Francisco.

Advertisement

Javy Baez, who was benched on Thursday after a baserunning gaffe, reached base four times and drove in two runs for Detroit. Starting pitcher Joey Wentz gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven but the bullpen squandered a three-run lead.

J.D. Davis hit a three-run homer for San Francisco. Thairo Estrada also homered among three hits and scored two runs. Giants starter Sean Manaea was removed after 3 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs and four hits and struck out four in throwing 82 pitches.

Advertisement

Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1

Trevor Rogers pitched six strong innings for his first win since last July 1 as host Miami defeated Arizona.

Advertisement

Miami broke the game open in the fourth inning with all five of their runs -- coming on four straight RBI hits -- with two outs. Rogers (1-2) allowed five hits, one walk and one run, and striking out seven. Miami had lost his past 10 starts. During that stretch, he went 0-7 with a 5.44 ERA.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner (0-2) allowed nine hits and five runs in five innings. The four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion has a 7.90 ERA through three starts this season.

Advertisement

Phillies 8, Reds 3

Edmundo Sosa homered and Kyle Schwarber had two hits, reached base four times and scored twice to lead visiting Philadelphia past Cincinnati.

Advertisement

Taijuan Walker (1-1) had his best outing of the season, limiting the Reds to four hits and one run over six innings, striking out four and walking two. J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each drove in two runs for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight road games.

Reds starter Connor Overton (0-1) was pulled after three innings, allowing five runs on five hits. Jonathan India had two RBIs.

Advertisement

Guardians 4, Nationals 3

Cal Quantrill and three Cleveland relievers combined for five consecutive shutout innings to end the game and the visiting Guardians came back from a three-run deficit to defeat Washington.

Advertisement

Josh Bell belted a solo homer off his old team for his first long ball with Cleveland and later doubled in the eighth. Trevor Stephan (1-0) was the winning pitcher with one shutout inning, and he was followed from the bullpen by James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase.

Washington's Luis Garcia homered and Alex Call drove in two runs, but the Nationals lost for the sixth time in seven home games this season.

Advertisement

Twins 4, Yankees 3

Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and visiting Minnesota rallied late for a victory over New York.

Advertisement

Correa hit a solo homer in the sixth off New York starter Nestor Cortes and drove in three runs. With the Yankees leading 3-2, Clay Holmes (0-1) opened the eighth inning by allowing a single to Michael A. Taylor. After Byron Buxton walked, Correa smacked his double down the right field line to give Minnesota the lead.

New York rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career home run to lead off the bottom of the first, Aaron Judge connected on the next pitch, and Giancarlo Stanton also went deep.

Advertisement

Cardinals 3, Pirates 0

Nolan Gorman drove in two runs as St. Louis defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Nolan Arenado went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs for the Cardinals, who won for the third time in four games.Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford contained the Pirates for 5 1/3 innings. He scattered seven hits, struck out three batters and walked one.

Advertisement

Zack Thompson (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Drew VerHagen retired the Pirates in order in the eighth inning, and Giovanny Gallegos earned his first save. Pittsburgh starting pitcher John Oviedo (1-1) allowed one run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out 10 batters and walked one.

Red Sox 5, Angels 3

Enrique Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring double, Rafael Devers homered and host Boston took advantage of three errors by Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The Red Sox, who came off being swept in a four-game set at Tampa Bay, scored all five runs in the middle innings and emerged with the series-opening win despite being outhit 11-5. Josh Winckowski (1-0) pitched three innings of one-run ball in relief of Tanner Houck to post the win for the Red Sox.

Kenley Jansen struck out the side, including Angels stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani back-to-back, in the ninth inning to post his third save of the season. Anthony Rendon (3-for-4, run) and Jake Lamb (2-for-3) led the Angels, who had won consecutive games. The Angels were 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Advertisement

Braves 10, Royals 3

Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-5 and smacked one of Atlanta's five home runs in crushing host Kansas City.

Advertisement

Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Sam Hilliard also went deep for the Braves, who have won four straight. The onslaught made things easy for Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (2-1), who allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in six innings to pick up the win.

Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and Edward Olivares tripled for Kansas City, which has lost four of its last five. Despite a 34-pitch first, Royals starter Brady Singer (1-1) ended up lasting five innings but surrendered eight runs on 10 hits. He fanned eight without issuing a walk.

Advertisement

Rangers 6, Astros 2

Nathaniel Lowe drove in three runs and Adolis Garcia clubbed a home run as Texas topped host Houston to open a three-game series.

Advertisement

Lowe provided the Rangers a 1-0 lead with his RBI double in the first inning and produced some insurance with his two-run single to left field with one out in the fifth. Lowe also walked and scored on Garcia's homer in the third.

Martin Perez (2-1), who pitched masterfully in two of his three appearances at Minute Maid Park last season, limited the Astros to two runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts while pitching into the sixth. Both runs scored via the solo homer, with Yordan Alvarez putting Houston on the board with his two-out home run to left in the third -- his fourth of the season -- while Martin Maldonado socked a 410-foot blast to left-center in the fifth.

Advertisement

Orioles 6, White Sox 3

Adley Rutschman delivered a bases-clearing double to cap a go-ahead, four-run seventh inning and boost visiting Baltimore to a win over Chicago.

Advertisement

After struggling to mount an attack against White Sox starter Mike Clevinger during his six shutout innings, Baltimore rallied against the Chicago bullpen to win for the fourth time in five games. Jorge Mateo and Ryan O'Hearn made it six unanswered runs for Baltimore with eighth-inning RBI doubles.

The White Sox led 3-0 entering the seventh. Jake Burger smacked a solo home run against Baltimore starter Tyler Wells to open the scoring in the second inning. Chicago's Andrew Benintendi and Eloy Jimenez contributed RBI hits in a two-run sixth.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media