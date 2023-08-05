MLB roundup: Braves' Max Fried returns, tames Cubs

Max Fried threw six shutout innings in his first start in nearly three months, helping the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-0 win against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of their three-game series on Friday afternoon.

Fried (3-1) allowed three hits, struck out eight and didn't walk a batter. The 29-year-old left-hander and NL All-Star last season had been sidelined since May 5 because of a strained left forearm. Sean Murphy, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley homered and Ronald Acuna Jr. delivered three hits for the Braves, who have won six of seven.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (4-6) allowed seven runs, all in the fourth inning, and eight hits over four innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

Cody Bellinger had two of the four hits for Chicago, which had won 11 of 13 games.

Fried retired the first 12 Cubs in order before Bellinger singled up the middle to start the fifth, but he was quickly erased on a double play.

Dodgers 10, Padres 5

Chris Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, leading visiting Los Angeles to a victory over host San Diego.

Trailing 3-2 entering the top of the eighth, the Dodgers scored five times against the Padres bullpen to defeat the Padres for the sixth straight time this season.

Los Angeles had only five baserunners in seven innings against Padres starter Yu Darvish, but the Dodgers had three hits and four walks -- including back-to-back, bases-loaded walks -- against relievers Robert Suarez and Tom Cosgrove.

Mariners 9, Angels 7

Eugenio Suarez drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, setting a franchise record of 10 consecutive games with an RBI, as Seattle defeated Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Ty France, Dylan Moore, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh homered for Seattle, which won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Luis Rengifo, Mike Moustakas and Mickey Moniak went deep for the Angels, who lost their fourth game in a row.

Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 3

Davis Schneider hit a solo home run in his first major league at-bat, one of five Toronto hits in defeating host Boston.

Schneider, 24, was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day ahead of the opener of a three-game series. Schneider, Whit Merrifield and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Boston starter James Paxton, (6-3), who allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings. Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman also homered for Toronto.

A two-run home run by Jarren Duran and a solo home run from Yu Chang accounted for Boston's scoring. Duran collected three of the Red Sox's six hits. Toronto starter Alek Manoah (3-8) gave up both homers and pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits. He fanned five and walked two. Jordan Hicks recorded the final four outs to earn his ninth save.

Rays 8, Tigers 0

Jose Siri collected two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs and Tampa Bay blanked host Detroit.

Harold Ramirez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Isaac Paredes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Rays, who have won four of five. The Tigers have lost three of four and were shut out for the 13th time.

Rays starter Zack Littell (2-2), who is being stretched into a starter after spending most of the season as a reliever, pitched six innings, allowing just three hits, walked one and struck out one. Tigers starter Reese Olson (1-5) surrendered four runs, five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Orioles 10, Mets 3

James McCann drove in five runs and Jordan Westberg smacked a three-run homer to power Baltimore past visiting New York.

The Orioles, who won for the fifth time in six games, broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the sixth inning. Westberg's second homer of the season came during a four-run seventh inning. It was a sterling effort as the Orioles opened a six-game homestand. McCann finished 3-for-3.

Mike Baumann (9-0) earned the win after logging 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Baltimore, which leads the American League East, has scored nine or more runs in three of its past six games. The Mets lost their fourth in a row. They were limited to four hits, two of them from Francisco Lindor. Rafael Ortega scored twice for New York.

Astros 7, Yankees 3

Yainer Diaz hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Luis Severino, Yordan Alvarez homered to chase the right-hander in the fifth and visiting Houston beat New York.

Rookie Hunter Brown won consecutive starts for the first time since mid-April by allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Brown struck out four, walked one and threw 61 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Kyle Tucker contributed a two-out, two-run double in the sixth and stole two bases. Alex Bregman produced the other run for the Astros when he was hit in the back by a fastball from Severino with the bases loaded in the second. Jake Bauers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Giancarlo Stanton homered for the Yankees, who are 9-15 since July 4.

Twins 3, Diamondbacks 2

Michael A. Taylor led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run to break a 2-2 tie and power Minnesota past Arizona in the opener of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler also homered and Christian Vazquez had two hits for Minnesota, which won for the third time in its last four games. Caleb Thielbar (1-1) picked up the win in relief, allowing no hits while striking out two over 1 1/3 innings. Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his 20th save.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered and scored two runs and Jake McCarthy had two hits and a walk for Arizona, which lost its fourth straight game. Right-hander Scott McGough (1-7) took the loss for the Diamondbacks, who are a major-league-worst 7-20 since July 2.

Nationals 6, Reds 3 (10 innings)

Lane Thomas belted two home runs, including a two-run homer in a three-run 10th inning, to rally Washington past slumping host Cincinnati.

Thomas belted his team-leading 18th homer, a two-run shot off Cincinnati closer Alexis Diaz (3-3). In his second inning, Diaz allowed the go-ahead double to right by Jake Alu to open the 10th. Andres Machado (2-0) pitched the final two outs of the ninth for the Nationals, and Kyle Finnegan pitched a perfect 10th for his 16th save. The Nationals won for the ninth time in their last 14 games.

Matt McLain fell a triple shy of the cycle for the Reds, who blew a 3-0 lead at home and lost their fourth straight. Nick Senzel and Elly De La Cruz also homered for the Reds, who wasted a strong start from Graham Ashcraft and have lost four straight.

Royals 7, Phillies 5

Dairon Blanco ripped a two-run single to cap a four-run sixth inning, lifting surging Kansas City to a victory over host Philadelphia.

Blanco finished with three RBIs and Bobby Witt Jr. launched a two-run shot in the third inning to become the first player in major league history to have 20 homers and 30 stolen bases in each of his first two seasons. The Royals have won seven in a row for the first time since emerging victorious in nine straight from July 19-28, 2017.

Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos belted a two-run homer in the first inning and Johan Rojas added a two-run double in the fourth. Trea Turner had an RBI single in the sixth inning to snap a 0-for-17 drought. Aaron Nola (9-8) took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Rangers 6, Marlins 2

Adolis Garcia went 3-for-3 and homered twice and Corey Seager also went deep as Texas posted a victory over Miami in the opener of a three-game series at Arlington, Texas.

Leody Taveres added a run-scoring double as the Rangers won their fourth straight. Jordan Montgomery (7-9) gave up two runs and six hits in six-plus innings in his Texas debut. Montgomery struck out six and walked one in a strong showing after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Jon Berti homered and Josh Bell had an RBI double for the Marlins, who have lost four of five games. Miami left-hander Jesus Luzardo (8-6) gave up all three homers while allowing four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Guardians 4, White Sox 2

Andres Gimenez clubbed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth to lift host Cleveland over Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

Gimenez added a pair of doubles for the Guardians, who also got two hits from Oscar Gonzalez.

Cleveland starter Logan Allen (5-4) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to earn the win. He walked four and struck out five.

Pirates 8, Brewers 4

Newly acquired Alfonso Rivas belted a three-run homer and visiting Pittsburgh went deep three more times to pound out a victory over Milwaukee.

Rivas, acquired in the deadline deal that sent pitcher Rich Hill and designated hitter Ji Man Choi to the San Diego Padres, finished a double short of the cycle while playing in his second game with the Pirates.

Pittsburgh scored three runs in each of the first two innings thanks to homers by Rivas and Henry Davis off Colin Rea (5-5), who allowed six runs on eight hits in four innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out two.

Rockies 9, Cardinals 4

Nolan Jones went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs as visiting Colorado thumped St. Louis to start its 10-game road trip.

Elias Diaz drove in two runs for the Rockies, who won for the third time in five games. Colorado starter Chris Flexen (1-5) allowed three runs on 10 hits in five innings. Jake Bird, Matt Koch and Tyler Kinley combined to allow one run in the last four innings.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (3-6) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks in three innings. He remained stuck on 198 career victories. Nolan Gorman hit two homers for the Cardinals, who lost for the sixth time in their last eight games. Nolan Arenado also hit a homer.

--Field Level Media