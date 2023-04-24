MLB roundup: Braves' Spencer Strider flirts with no-no vs. Marlins

Spencer Strider struck out a season-high 13 batters in eight scoreless innings and Sam Hilliard hit a pair of home runs to help the Atlanta Braves end their four-game losing streak with an 11-0 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Monday.

Strider retired the first 18 batters he faced. The perfect-game bid ended in the seventh when Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached on an error, rolling a routine grounder through the legs of first baseman Matt Olson. Jean Segura snapped the no-hitter with a line-drive single to left with one out in the eighth.

Advertisement

Strider (3-0) allowed two hits in his longest stint of the season and did not walk a batter. He has pitched 16 consecutive scoreless innings and has allowed three hits during that span. Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish the game.

Edward Cabrera (1-2), who allowed a season-high four runs on four hits, took the loss. He yielded two homers and four walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Rays 8, Astros 3

Wander Franco went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI as Tampa Bay continued to reach milestones by rallying past the Houston in St. Petersburg, Fla., for its 14th straight home win to start the season.

Advertisement

The Rays used a four-run third inning to break a tie with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers and claim the second-longest home winning streak to start a campaign since 1901. The 1907 New York Giants notched 15 straight home wins.

Rookie Taj Bradley (3-0) won in his third career start, allowing three runs on four hits in five innings. He fanned six. Jose Urquidy (1-2) surrendered six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

Rockies 6, Guardians 0

Jurickson Profar homered and drove in three runs as Colorado snapped a three-game losing skid with a win at Cleveland.

Advertisement

Mike Moustakas had three hits and Ezequiel Tovar had two RBIs for the Rockies, who had lost 11 of their previous 12 games. Austin Gomber (1-4) allowed three hits over five shutout innings for his first win since July 12, 2022.

The Guardians were limited to four hits and lost for the sixth time in their past eight games. Steven Kwan had three of the hits.

Advertisement

Orioles 5, Red Sox 4

Baltimore overcame a four-run deficit and extended its winning streak to seven games by beating visiting Boston in the opener of a three-game series.

Advertisement

It was a 4-4 game until Austin Hays drove in Jorge Mateo with a single in the fifth inning. Rafael Devers hit his American League-leading ninth home run of the season for Boston, which received a solo home run from Triston Casas and three hits from Masataka Yoshida.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (2-0) allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one. Yennier Cano pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first career save.

Advertisement

Reds 7, Rangers 6

TJ Friedl hit a walk-off single as Cincinnati ended its six-game losing streak with a win over visiting Texas.

Advertisement

Spencer Steer went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and two runs, while Friedl went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and India went 1-for-3 with three runs for the Reds. Alexis Diaz (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the win to culminate a stellar performance by the Reds' bullpen, which allowed just one hit over the final five innings.

Josh Jung went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs and Ezequiel Duran went 3-for-4 with a double and a run for Texas, which lost for just the second time in eight games.

Advertisement

Blue Jays 5, White Sox 2

Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning and Toronto defeated visiting Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

Advertisement

It was the fifth loss in a row for the White Sox while the Blue Jays have won two straight. Toronto's Chris Bassitt (3-2) allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings before exiting because of lower back tightness. Three relievers completed the Blue Jays' three-hitter, with Jordan Romano earning his eighth save by tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Chicago right-hander Lance Lynn (0-3) allowed four runs in five innings.

Tigers 4, Brewers 2

Nick Maton hit a three-run homer and visiting Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Javier Baez reached base three times and scored a run for Detroit in the opener of a three-game interleague series. Matthew Boyd (1-1) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one. Alex Lange fanned two in a perfect ninth inning for his second save.

William Contreras and Mike Brosseau hit solo homers for the Brewers. Colin Rea (0-1) allowed four runs in five innings.

Advertisement

Twins 6, Yankees 1

Two ex-New York players came through for Minnesota as Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo hit his sixth home run of the season in the Twins' win at Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Gray (3-0), who posted a 4.51 ERA in 41 games with the Yankees in the final two months of 2017 and all of 2018, held the Yankees to three hits and two walks while striking out eight. He ended the night with a major-league-best 0.62 ERA.

Gallo socked his third homer since returning from a right intercostal strain that prevented him from playing in the teams' four-game series April 13-16 in New York. The Yankees lost for the third time in four games and were held to three runs or fewer for the ninth time in 11 games.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media