MLB roundup: Brewers' Corbin Burnes fans 13 Reds

Corbin Burnes overcame a dizzy spell to strike out 13 batters in six shutout innings as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday.

Willy Adames doubled and scored the game's only run in the seventh inning as the Brewers captured their second straight 1-0 win over the Reds to pull into a tie with Cincinnati atop the National League Central.

Burnes (8-5) posted a season-high strikeout total, getting rookie star Elly De La Cruz three times on breaking balls. The game was delayed for seven minutes in the fifth inning as Burnes was dizzy and briefly cross-eyed, but he retired the last batter of that frame, then struck out the side in the sixth.

Relievers Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams each threw a scoreless inning, with Williams earning his 21st save. The four Milwaukee pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts and two walks in a two-hitter. Cincinnati's Graham Ashcraft (4-7) gave up one run on five hits in six innings.

Rangers 12, Guardians 4

Adolis Garcia drove in the go-ahead run and later belted a two-run home run, Nathaniel Lowe homered as part of a 4-for-4 night, and Texas scored 12 unanswered runs to upend Cleveland in Arlington, Texas.

Corey Seager and Jonah Heim also homered for the Rangers, although the Guardians jumped out to 4-0 lead on two two-run home runs by brothers Bo and Josh Naylor in the third inning. They became the first brothers to homer in the same inning for the same team since B.J. and Justin Upton did it for the Braves on April 23, 2013.

Texas chipped away with two runs in the fourth inning, including a solo shot by Lowe leading off the inning. Heim's RBI single pulled the Rangers to within 4-3, and Texas took control with a five-run seventh.

Orioles 5, Marlins 2

Adam Frazier blasted two homers and drove in four runs to lift Baltimore over visiting Miami.

Cedric Mullins and Frazier, who earlier had a run-scoring single, hit solo homers in the fourth inning. Frazier added a two-run shot in the eighth. Dean Kremer (10-4) held the Marlins to one run on two hits in six innings. Felix Bautista struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to secure his 24th save.

Jorge Soler hit his 24th home run of the season for the Marlins. Starter Sandy Alcantara (3-8) gave up three runs, two earned, on eight hits in six innings.

Red Sox 8, Cubs 3

Rafael Devers slugged a pair of solo home runs and Brayan Bello recorded his seventh straight quality start as Boston defeated host Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

Adam Duvall, Triston Casas, Justin Turner and Yu Chang also went deep for the Red Sox, who have won six straight games and nine of their past 10. Bello (7-5) allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings. Kenley Jansen recorded the final out with the bases loaded for his 20th save.

Cody Bellinger matched Devers by hitting two solo shots for Chicago, which has alternated wins and losses over its last six games. Kyle Hendricks (3-4) served up four of Boston's season-high six homers during his 4 2/3 innings. He surrendered five runs on eight hits.

Braves 9, White Sox 0

Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam and Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings as Atlanta rolled to a win over visiting Chicago in the opener of a three-game set.

The Braves have won 13 of their past 15 games, while Chicago has lost six of its past seven. Atlanta improved to 7-0 at home all-time against the White Sox. It was Olson's 30th home run and the seventh grand slam of his career. It also extended Atlanta's franchise record of 27 consecutive games with a homer.

Morton (10-6) allowed only three hits while reaching double-digit wins for the sixth time. Chicago starter Michael Kopech (3-8) retired only two batters in his return from the injured list. The right-hander had not pitched since June 27 because of right shoulder inflammation. He allowed four runs on only one hit.

Dodgers 6, Mets 0

Julio Urias and three relievers combined on a one-hitter for visiting Los Angeles, which dominated New York. The Dodgers have won five straight games and six of seven. The Mets have lost three straight since a season-long six-game winning streak.

After Mets leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo led off the bottom of the first with a double that originally called a home run, Urias (7-5) walked Pete Alonso with two outs in the first before setting down 16 of the final 18 batters he faced in completing six innings.

Mets starter Justin Verlander (3-5) gave up three runs on two hits and six walks -- one shy of his career high -- while striking out six in five innings.

Padres 8, Phillies 3

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto each hit a two-run homer as San Diego beat host Philadelphia.

Gary Sanchez and Manny Machado each added a solo home run for the Padres, who have won three straight and six of the past seven. Xander Bogaerts and Trent Grisham each contributed two hits, while Yu Darvish (6-6) gave up five hits and one run in six innings.

J.T. Realmuto homered and Alec Bohm had two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who have dropped three in a row.

Blue Jays 7, Diamondbacks 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in his first at-bat since winning the Home Run Derby and Matt Chapman had three hits as Toronto defeated visiting Arizona.

Guerrero, Brandon Belt, Bo Bichette and Whit Merrifield each added two hits as the Blue Jays racked up 16 while winning for the sixth time in seven games. Toronto broke a 2-2 tie by sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Gabriel Moreno homered for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped six of eight. Moreno, Corbin Carroll and Evan Longoria had two hits apiece.

Giants 6, Pirates 4

Michael Conforto hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and visiting San Francisco scored three times in the seventh to top Pittsburgh in a seesaw game.

Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos each added an RBI single for the Giants, who have won three straight. San Francisco starter Ross Stripling gave up two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Mauricio Llovera (1-0) pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and earned the victory. Camilo Doval handled the ninth for his 27th save. Ji Man Choi homered for the Pirates, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Pirates reliever Colin Holderman (0-2) gave up three runs, two earned, in one-third of an inning.

Rockies 7, Yankees 2

Randal Grichuk homered among his two hits, Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones also went deep, and Colorado beat New York in Denver.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber (8-7) allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. Colorado earned just its second win in eight games while the Yankees fell for the fifth time in six games.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer and finished with two hits, Gleyber Torres had three hits and DJ LeMahieu contributed two hits for New York. Carlos Rodon (0-2) yielded four runs on four hits in five innings.

Cardinals 1, Nationals 0 (suspended)

The opener of Washington's series at St. Louis was suspended following a rain delay. The contest will be played on Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, with the suspended game resuming at 1:15 p.m. CDT.

The first game will restart with the Cardinals leading 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, with a full count on Paul Goldschmidt and a runner at first base.

The lone run came on a Lars Nootbaar homer off Nationals starter Trevor Williams with two outs in the first inning. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas has thrown three perfect innings.

--Field Level Media