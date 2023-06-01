Corbin Carroll's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in Phoenix.

Gabriel Moreno started the ninth-inning rally when he was walked by Colorado closer Pierce Johnson (0-2) with one out. Ketel Marte followed with his second double of the game one out later to move Moreno to third. Carroll then ripped his walk-off single to center field to plate both Moreno and Marte.

The victory completed Arizona's first sweep of the season, as the Diamondbacks took four games from the Rockies.

Harold Castro, Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle each had two hits and an RBI to lead Colorado. Rockies left fielder Jurickson Profar's 37-game on-base streak was snapped due to an 0-for-4 performance. It was the longest streak in the majors this season.

Padres 10, Marlins 1

Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in four runs and Joe Musgrove took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as San Diego defeated host Miami.

Tatis went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and one walk. Musgrove (3-2) went six innings, allowing an unearned run, three hits and three walks while fanning three.

Jesus Luzardo (4-4) allowed five runs, four hits and one walk for Miami. The Marlins scored their lone run in the third. Jonathan Davis walked, stole second, took third on catcher Austin Nola's throwing error and scored on Luis Arraez's sacrifice fly. Arraez also broke up the no-hitter with an infield single in the sixth.

Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1

Kevin Gausman struck out 11, Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run and host Toronto defeated Milwaukee.

Bo Bichette added a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who took two of three from the Brewers. Gausman (4-3) allowed no runs, five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings.

The Brewers have dropped five of their last seven games in losing their past two series. Starter Freddy Peralta (5-5) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings.

Mets 4, Phillies 2

Max Scherzer tossed seven strong innings for a second consecutive start and Mark Canha continued tormenting Philadelphia by hitting another two-run home run as host New York completed a three-game sweep.

Scherzer (5-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out nine. Jeff McNeil had an RBI single in the third before Canha hit the go-ahead two-run homer to left off Taijuan Walker (4-3) in the fourth.

Nick Castellanos had three singles and a sacrifice fly for the Phillies, who have dropped four straight and 12 of 17.

--Field Level Media