MLB roundup: Corbin Carroll makes rookie history as D-backs roll

Corbin Carroll had four hits, scored three runs and stole two bases to help the host Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-1 win against the San Francisco Giants in the finale of their two-game series on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

Carroll, who also slugged his 25th homer, became the first rookie in major league history to record at least 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (12-7) allowed one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Ketel Marte also homered, and Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno each had three hits and an RBI for Arizona, which has won five in a row in its bid for a wild-card spot.

Giants starter Logan Webb (10-13) was tagged for three runs and nine hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two. The Giants are three games back of the Chicago Cubs for the third and final wild card. Seven of San Francisco's final 10 games are against the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Astros 2, Orioles 1

Mauricio Dubon delivered a walk-off, RBI single for host Houston, which maintained its half-game lead in the American League West with a come-from-behind win over Baltimore.

The AL East-leading Orioles had their four-game winning streak snapped. With Tampa Bay also losing Wednesday, Baltimore maintained its 2 1/2-game lead over the Rays in the division.

Houston needed just six pitches to score the winning run off Danny Coulombe (5-2) in the bottom of the ninth. Yainer Diaz doubled on Coulombe's first pitch and moved to third when Chas McCormick grounded out to second. Dubon singled to right on the next pitch. Ryan Pressly (4-5) threw a perfect top of the ninth to earn the win for Houston.

Twins 5, Reds 3

Jorge Polanco hit a two-out, two-run single in the top of the top of the ninth inning to rally Minnesota past host Cincinnati despite Reds starter Hunter Greene's 14 strikeouts.

Willi Castro homered and had two hits and two runs scored, Christian Vazquez had a double among his two hits. The win by Minnesota — coupled with Cleveland's loss to Kansas City on Wednesday — lowered the Twins' magic number for clinching the American League Central to one.

Jhoan Duran (3-6) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning and Griffin Jax pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to notch his third save. Minnesota entered the ninth trailing 3-2 but scored three off Reds All-Star closer Alexis Diaz (9-5).

Phillies 6, Braves 5 (10 innings)

Bryson Stott poked a two-run double down the left-field line with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Stott's first hit of the series came against losing pitcher A.J. Minter (3-6), who gave up two runs (one earned) with four walks in one inning. Nick Castellanos paced the Phillies with a two-run homer and a solo shot. The right fielder also threw out the potential game-winning runner at the plate in the ninth to force extra innings.

The Phillies stretched their lead for the first wild-card playoff spot to three games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves have lost five of their last six games since clinching a sixth straight National League East title.

Blue Jays 6, Yankees 1

Kevin Gausman (12-9) struck out 10 in six solid innings and visiting Toronto extended its winning streak to five by pulling away late in New York.

Toronto beat the Yankees for the 17th time in the past 25 meetings in the Bronx and stayed a game ahead of the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card race.

Trying to avoid their first losing season since 1992, the Yankees lost their third straight and dropped back to .500. Michael King (4-7), transitioning from reliever to starter, set a career high with 13 strikeouts and walked none, giving up only one run on five hits over seven innings.

Padres 3, Rockies 2

Pinch hitter Ji Man Choi drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning as San Diego rallied for two runs in the seventh inning to defeat visiting Colorado to complete a three-game sweep and extend the Padres' longest winning streak of the season to seven straight games.

Luis Garcia (2-3) worked a scoreless top of the seventh to earn the win. Josh Hader picked up his 31st save, getting Brendan Rodgers on a game-ending fly to right with the tying run on third. Hader had a win and two saves in the sweep.

Rockies starter Chase Anderson took the loss to fall to 0-6 despite allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in his first outing since pitching seven no-hit innings against the Giants last Friday.

Angels 8, Rays 3

Brandon Drury homered twice and finished with five RBIs, rookie Nolan Schanuel stretched his on-base streak to 24 games and Los Angeles won in St. Petersburg, Fla., to end a six-game losing streak.

Andrew Wantz (2-0) earned the win with two innings of relief behind starter Reid Detmers, who tossed 96 pitches and allowed just one unearned run in four innings.

For Tampa Bay, Manuel Margot went 3-for-4, doubled and scored. Isaac Paredes was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Yandy Diaz doubled in two runs. The Rays were just 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Tampa Bay starter Aaron Civale (7-4) pitched three innings and recorded seven strikeouts. However, he surrendered six runs on seven hits.

Nationals 13, White Sox 3

Lane Thomas belted a grand slam to help host Washington cruise to victory over Chicago in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Washington's Joey Meneses homered among his three hits and Dominic Smith also went deep. CJ Abrams hit a two-run double and Luis Garcia had three hits and scored four runs for the Nationals. The Nationals, who won the last two games of the three-game series, posted their most runs in a game this season. Nationals starter Josiah Gray (8-12) posted his first victory since July 22 after holding the White Sox to one run in five innings.

The White Sox have lost seven consecutive series. Andrew Vaughn posted two of the team's six hits and drove in a run with a groundout.

Royals 6, Guardians 2

Nelson Velazquez homered to lead Kansas City past visiting Cleveland, completing a three-game sweep.

After a pair of first-inning Guardians errors, Velazquez pounded his 15th homer above the left field bullpen for a 3-0 lead. It was the 37th home run surrendered by Guardians starter Lucas Giolito, third most in baseball.

Giolito (8-14) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, walking three with six strikeouts. He has lost six of his last seven starts and 3 of 4 for Cleveland. Angel Zerpa (3-3) recorded his second consecutive long-relief win, striking out four and allowing three hits while retiring 16 of 19 batters over 5 1/3 shutout innings. It was Zerpa's career-long relief appearance.

Pirates 13, Cubs 7

Joshua Palacios' three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning and Connor Joe added a two-run shot as visiting Pittsburgh earned a rare victory over Chicago, handing the Cubs their ninth loss in 12 games.

Joe, rookie Jared Triolo — who also homered — and Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits apiece for the Pirates, who beat Chicago for just the second time in 12 meetings this season..

Cubs ace Justin Steele (16-5) gave up six straight singles to open the fourth and end his night. Chicago answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth against the Pirates' own All-Star, Mitch Keller (13-9).

Rangers 15, Red Sox 5

Texas responded to an early four-run deficit with 15 unanswered runs, crushing visiting Boston in Arlington, Texas.

Boston received a three-run homer from Adam Duvall and a solo shot from Bobby Dalbec to take a 4-0 lead into the home half of the second inning. That's when the Rangers' offense came to life, however. Boston starter Brayan Bello (12-10) was tagged for eight runs on eight hits in three innings to take the loss.

Jonah Heim headlined the six-run frame with a three-run blast of his own, with Mitch Garver clubbing a solo home run and Marcus Semien ripping a two-run single. Texas scored at least two runs in each of the next four frames to turn a modest two-run edge into a 15-4 advantage. Josh Jung and Evan Carter also went deep during the rout.

Tigers 4, Dodgers 2

Rookie right-hander Reese Olson gave up one run over six innings as visiting Detroit avoided a three-game sweep with a victory over Los Angeles.

Tyler Nevin and Carson Kelly each had two hits and an RBI as the Tigers improved to 4-2 on a 10-game California road trip and staved off elimination in the American League Central for another day. Kerry Carpenter had two doubles and two runs for Detroit. Olson (5-7), who didn't allow a hit over the first three innings, gave up a total of two hits and two walks while striking out five.

Max Muncy hit a home run, one of just three hits for the Dodgers, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. It was the first defeat for Los Angeles since wrapping up the National League West title on Saturday. Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller (10-4), who is expected to have a role in the Dodgers' postseason rotation, gave up two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked one and fanned seven.

Mets 8, Marlins 3

Kodai Senga pitched six strong innings, and South Florida-raised Mark Vientos belted two solo homers as New York played spoiler, defeating host Miami.

Brandon Nimmo had a homer, double and a single, scoring three runs for New York. The Mets, who are out of playoff contention, won two of three games in the series. Senga (12-7), a standout MLB rookie after playing pro ball in Japan from 2012 to 2022, allowed seven hits, two walks and two runs with three strikeouts. It was his 15th straight start allowing three earned runs or fewer.

Miami, bidding for an NL wild-card playoff berth, played its second straight game without second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .354 batting average. He has a sprained left ankle. In addition, the Marlins lost third baseman Jake Burger in the third inning. Burger felt right-quad tightness while chasing an errant throw.

Mariners 6, Athletics 3

Dominic Canzone drove in a season-best four runs, George Kirby threw seven effective innings and Seattle kept pace in the American League West by completing a three-game sweep of host Oakland.

Seattle's 12th win in 13 games over the A's in the season series allowed the Mariners to remain tied with the Texas Rangers for second place in the AL West, a half-game behind the Houston Astros. Playing in his 53rd major league game, Canzone teed off on debuting A's rookie Joey Estes for a two-run homer in the second inning. Julio Rodriguez bombed his 31st homer and Cal Raleigh his 29th leading off the fifth.

Promoted from Triple-A to make the start, Estes went 4 2/3 innings for the A's, allowing six runs (five earned) and six hits.

Brewers 8, Cardinals 2

Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer and Tyrone Taylor hit two solo shots as Milwaukee rolled past host St. Louis.

Mark Canha hit a three-run double for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to win the National League Central title to five games.

Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser (7-4) earned his sixth victory in his last seven starts. He held the Cardinals to one run on four hits in six innings while striking out four and walking two. Losing pitcher Zack Thompson (5-7) allowed four runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out four batters and walked one.

—Field Level Media