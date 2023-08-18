MLB roundup: Dodgers blank Brewers for 11th straight win

Austin Barnes hit a home run in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Dodgers posted a 1-0 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday to extend their winning streak to a season-best 11 games.

Barnes had two of the Dodgers' four hits, with one of them his first home run of the season, off Joel Payamps (4-3). Barnes, a steady defensive backup catcher, entered the game with a .123 batting average and a .345 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. It was also his first multi-hit game of the season.

Advertisement

After seven scoreless innings from Lance Lynn, Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson (7-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Evan Phillips pitched the ninth inning to earn his 18th save.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes gave up two hits over seven scoreless innings while walking two and striking out nine. As good as the outing was, it could not prevent Milwaukee from getting swept in the three-game series. Tyrone Taylor had two of the Brewers' five hits.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nationals 10, Red Sox 7

Joey Meneses had two hits and drove in five runs, Patrick Corbin pitched six strong innings and host Washington held on to beat Boston in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Advertisement

Keibert Ruiz had three hits and Stone Garrett had two hits and three RBIs for the Nationals, who are 5-1 on their homestand and have won 10 of 14. Corbin (8-11) allowed one run on four hits. Kyle Finnegan allowed a single and a double to open the ninth but escaped for his 19th save.

Luis Urias hit a grand slam and Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox in a six-run seventh inning that cut a 9-1 deficit to 9-7. Triston Casas smacked a solo shot in the third to open the scoring.

Advertisement

Mariners 6, Royals 4

Julio Rodriguez went 5-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs, leading Seattle's come-from-behind win at Kansas City.

Advertisement

In the eighth inning, Rodriguez blasted reliever Carlos Hernandez's (1-8) first pitch 438 feet beyond the left field bullpen for a three-run home run, his 20th, giving the Mariners a 5-4 lead.

Rodriguez opened the scoring with a two-out RBI hit in the second inning, and he also broke a 1-all tie with a sixth-inning double. His five hits set a career high and his five RBIs matched another career best. Rodriguez went 12-for-21 with 11 RBIs during the four games in Kansas City.

Advertisement

Mets 4, Cardinals 2

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer as the visiting New York edged St. Louis.

Tim Locastro also hit a home run for the Mets, who earned their fourth victory in five games. New York starting pitcher Jose Quintana (1-4) allowed two runs on three hits in six-plus innings. Trevor Gott earned his first save since 2020.

Advertisement

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (3-8) allowed three runs on four hits in six innings. Tyler O'Neill hit a homer for St. Louis, which took just its third loss in eight games.

Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1

Zac Gallen continued his mastery of San Diego and former Padre Tommy Pham hit a decisive two-run homer as visiting Arizona secured a victory in the opener of a four-game series.

Advertisement

Gallen (13-5) held the Padres to one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings to beat the Padres for the third time this season. The victory was the Diamondbacks' third straight over the Padres and their fifth in six games since a nine-game losing streak. Each team had only three hits.

Padres starter Rich Hill (7-13) gave up three runs on two hits, both home runs, in five innings.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media