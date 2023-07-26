MLB roundup: Dodgers rally, stun Jays in 10 innings

James Outman doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the host Los Angeles Dodgers came back from down four runs in the ninth to stun the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez hit home runs for the Dodgers, who trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth after the Blue Jays scored three in the top of the inning.

Outman, who had three hits and walked twice, socked his walk-off double off the top of the wall in right-center against Blue Jays right-hander Mitch White (0-1). The umpires reviewed the play to see if it cleared the wall for a home run but called the hit a double.

Bo Bichette had four hits, including a home run, to end an 0-for-18 drought, but the Blue Jays saw their two-game winning streak end. Closer Jordan Romano had the night off after he pitched four times in the previous five games.

Reds 4, Brewers 3

Rookie Andrew Abbott scattered seven hits over six scoreless innings to best ace Corbin Burnes as Cincinnati won at Milwaukee. The Reds had lost five straight to the Brewers.

Christian Yelich pulled Milwaukee within 4-3 with two outs in ninth with a three-run homer before Alexis Diaz came in, put two runners on base but got Andruw Monasterio on a fly to center for his 30th save.

The Reds scored twice in the fourth and got a two-run homer from Will Benson in the ninth. Abbott (6-2) struck out nine and walked one. Burnes (9-6) gave up two runs in six innings.

Diamondbacks 3, Cardinals 1

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run triple with two outs in the eighth inning to lift Arizona past St. Louis in Phoenix, ending a five-game losing streak.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo celebrated his 58th birthday with the victory. Ketel Marte ignited the three-run, eighth-inning rally with a leadoff triple against Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero (2-1). Jake McCarthy then singled up the middle to score Marte to tie the game at 1.

Kyle Nelson (5-2) earned the win in relief and Kevin Ginkel logged his third save, working around a single in the ninth inning.

Mets 9, Yankees 3

Pete Alonso homered in consecutive at-bats and drove in a season-high five runs as the visiting Mets beat the Yankees in the matchup of New York rivals.

Justin Verlander (5-5) pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit ball for his 249th career victory as he won consecutive starts for the first time as a Met.. Daniel Vogelbach also homered for the Mets, and Jeff McNeil drove in three runs.

Alonso started his big night with an RBI single in the opening inning against Domingo German (5-7), who allowed six runs, including three homers, on seven hits in six innings.

Mariners 9, Twins 7

Julio Rodriguez belted two home runs and Eugenio Suarez hit a go-ahead, two-run double to highlight a three-run ninth as Seattle rallied to win in Minneapolis and end a two-game losing streak.

Cade Marlowe hit his first major league home run to go along with a double and two runs, and Cal Raleigh added two hits for the Mariners. Matt Brash (5-3) picked up the win with one inning of scoreless relief, and Paul Sewald garnered his 20th save.

Matt Wallner and Michael A. Taylor homered and Edouard Julien and Willi Castro each had an RBI triple for the Twins, whose four-game winning streak ended. Oliver Ortega (0-1) gave up all three runs in the ninth.

Guardians 5, Royals 1

Bo Naylor homered twice to help Cleveland defeat visiting Kansas City in the second game of a three-game series.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (4-2) allowed one run and five hits in eight innings. Emmanuel Clase retired the side in order in the ninth, wrapping up the victory in 1 hour, 59 minutes.

Royals starter Zack Greinke (1-11) allowed four runs and four hits in five innings. Nicky Lopez had two hits and an RBI for Kansas City, which has dropped six of seven.

Angels 7, Tigers 6 (10 innings)

Mickey Moniak had a run-scoring double in the top of the 10th and Los Angeles, which blew a four-run lead in the ninth, edged host Detroit.

Moniak doubled to right off Alex Lange (5-3) with one out in the 10th to drive in automatic runner Mike Moustakas. Aaron Loup then picked up two strikeouts in the bottom of the 10th for his first save. Moustakas and Taylor Ward drove in two runs apiece for the Angels.

Carlos Estevez (4-1) gave up four unearned runs in the ninth but got the victory for the Angels. Spencer Torkelson had a game-tying, two-run double for the Tigers, while Jake Rogers hit a solo homer and drove in two runs.

Giants 2, Athletics 1

Mike Yastrzemski lashed a tiebreaking, two-out double in the eighth inning to lift host San Francisco past Oakland, ending a six-game losing streak.

After the A's tied the score in the top of the eighth on a JJ Bleday RBI single, the Giants got a one-out single from LaMonte Wade Jr. and a two-out walk from J.D. Davis before Oakland pulled reliever Lucas Erceg (2-2) in favor of Sam Moll. Yastrzemski prevailed in the lefty-on-lefty matchup.

Tyler Rogers (4-4), who allowed Oakland's only run in two innings of relief, was credited with the win. Giants closer Camilo Doval needed 16 pitches to strike out the side in the ninth for his 31st save.

Rays 4, Marlins 1

Tampa Bay received a much-needed seven strong innings from Tyler Glasnow, who struck out eight in a victory over Miami in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Glasnow (4-3) yielded one run on two hits as the Rays took the opener of the interleague series with the Marlins, who dropped their 10th straight road game. Brandon Lowe had three hits, including his 11th home run, for Tampa Bay.

Miami was limited to two hits, singles from Jesus Sanchez in the second inning and Jon Berti in the sixth. Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (5-6) worked just two innings and was replaced due to a recurring blister issue.

Phillies 4, Orioles 3

Alec Bohm hit a walk-off RBI single to left field as host Philadelphia scored twice in the ninth inning to defeat Baltimore.

Bryce Harper hit a solo home run and a single while Bryson Stott added an RBI double in the ninth to tie the game at 3. Phillies starter Taijuan Walker tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and two runs. Yunior Marte (1-1) earned the win by pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Ryan O'Hearn hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle added two hits, two walks and two runs. Reliever Yennier Cano (1-2) took the loss.

Cubs 7, White Sox 3

Dansby Swanson went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs and Nico Hoerner homered among his three hits as the visiting Cubs defeated the White Sox.

The Cubs stretched their winning streak to four games behind a 13-hit attack that featured four home runs. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (4-4) yielded three runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech (4-9) allowed five runs (four earned) and nine hits in five innings. Andrew Vaughn drove in two runs for Chicago.

Astros 4, Rangers 3

Rookie J.P. France logged his eighth quality start over his past nine appearances while Kyle Tucker and Martin Maldonado slugged solo home runs to pace Houston to a victory over visiting Texas.

France (6-3) matched his career high by logging seven innings. He allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

Mitch Garver belted a two-run homer off Astros closer Ryan Pressly in the ninth, but Pressly recorded his 24th save thanks to a leaping catch from Tucker at the wall in right.

Red Sox 7, Braves 1

Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief and Masataka Yoshida homered to help Boston beat Atlanta and stretch its winning streak to three games.

Pivetta (7-5) limited the Braves to three hits, struck out five and walked one. Yoshida, who capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, also had two singles for his 10th three-hit game this season.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (10-8) gave up four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. The damage could have been worse if the Braves didn't turn an 8-3-5 triple play in the third. It was the first triple play in the major leagues this season.

Padres 5, Pirates 1

Manny Machado and Juan Soto each hit his 20th home run of the season and Blake Snell allowed just one run across six innings as host San Diego beat Pittsburgh.

Gary Sanchez also went deep for the Padres, who snapped a two-game skid. Snell (7-8) surrendered two hits while walking five and striking out four.

The Pirates finished with just three hits. Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (7-10) allowed two runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Nationals 6, Rockies 5

Joey Meneses belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning to cap his three-hit performance, lifting host Washington to a victory over Colorado.

Stone Garrett launched a solo homer and Riley Adams and Jeimer Candelario each had an RBI double for the Nationals, who have won four of their past five games.

Elias Diaz's second RBI single accounted for his third hit of the night and staked the Rockies to a 5-2 lead in the top of the eighth before Washington rallied. Justin Lawrence (3-4) took the loss, while Jose Ferrer (1-0) emerged with his first major league victory.

--Field Level Media