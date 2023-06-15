Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs as the visiting San Francisco Giants rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 in 10 innings on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Yastrzemski hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, then socked a two-run homer with two outs and two strikes in the ninth to tie the game 5-5 and force extra innings. Thairo Estrada, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit RBI singles in the 10th as the Giants won for the seventh time in nine games.

Advertisement

San Francisco relievers Jakob Junis, Taylor Rogers, Ryan Walker and Tyler Rogers (1-4) combined to blank the Cardinals for six innings before Camilo Doval handled the 10th for his 18th save.

Tommy Edman hit a grand slam for the Cardinals, who lost for the 12th time in 15 games. Steven Matz (0-7) allowed three runs in the 10th inning.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mets 4, Yankees 3 (10 innings)

Brandon Nimmo hit a game-ending double with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Mets rallied for a victory over the visiting New York Yankees.

Advertisement

The Mets won for the second time in their past 11 games and overcame committing two seventh-inning errors before allowing Isiah Kiner-Falefa's straight steal of home plate.

After Mets reliever Dominic Leone (1-2) retired Josh Donaldson with two on to end the top of the 11th, Mark Vientos struck out against the Yankees' Albert Abreu (2-2) in the bottom of the frame before Nick Ramirez took over on the mound. Nimmo won it by hitting an 0-1 pitch off the top of the right field wall, touching off a wild celebration.

Advertisement

Braves 10, Tigers 7 (Game 1)

Michael Harris II had four hits, including a homer, while scoring three runs and driving in four as visiting Atlanta defeated Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

Advertisement

Ronald Acuna Jr. supplied three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs for the Braves. Orlando Arcia contributed two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Spencer Strider (7-2) gave up five runs, including three homers, in five innings but still collected the win.

Miguel Cabrera hit his first homer in 34 games this season, a two-run shot. Eric Haase and Spencer Torkelson also homered for Detroit. Tigers starter Reese Olson (0-2) gave up seven runs (six earned) in 3 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

Braves 6, Tigers 5 (Game 2)

Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Eddie Rosario hit solo homers and scored two runs apiece as visiting Atlanta completed a doubleheader sweep by edging Detroit.

Advertisement

Orlando Arcia had two hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta, which has won nine of its last 11. Reliever Collin McHugh (3-0) set down all nine batters he faced to earn the win. Joe Jimenez retired all five he faced, and A.J. Minter got the last out for his 10th save.

Jake Rogers hit a three-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost 11 of their past 12 games. Andy Ibanez and Matt Vierling also homered. Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen (2-4) gave up all six Braves runs and nine hits in six innings.

Advertisement

Cubs 10, Pirates 6

Mike Tauchman and Dansby Swanson each had three hits, and they combined for three RBIs during Chicago's six-run sixth inning that erased a four-run deficit and propelled the Cubs to a win over visiting Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Chicago managed one run and stranded six runners through four innings against Pittsburgh starter Osvaldo Bido, who was making his major league debut. Reliever Roansy Contreras (3-6) retired the side in order in the fifth, but he fell apart in the sixth with Pittsburgh ahead 5-1. Starting with a bases-loaded walk via a pitch-clock violation, Contreras was charged with all five runs in the inning.

Drew Smyly (6-4) allowed five runs and nine hits, including three homers, but made it through six innings for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Chicago has totaled 21 runs to win the first two games of the three-game set.

Advertisement

Twins 4, Brewers 2

Carlos Correa drove in two runs and Bailey Ober recorded a quality start to lead Minnesota to a win against Milwaukee in Minneapolis to clinch a two-game series sweep.

Advertisement

The Twins handed Milwaukee its sixth consecutive loss. The Brewers took an early lead as Brian Anderson and Luis Urias hit back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the second.

Ober (4-3) and the back end of the Twins' bullpen shut down Milwaukee from there. Ober finished six innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out seven. Colin Rea (3-4) was tagged with the loss.

Advertisement

Blue Jays 3, Orioles 1

Jose Berrios took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, George Springer homered and Toronto beat host Baltimore.

Advertisement

Berrios (7-4) allowed three hits in 7 2/3 innings and struck out five while walking one as he improved to 10-0 in his career against the Orioles. Adley Rutschman broke up Berrios' no-hit bid with a line-drive single to center leading off the seventh.

Kyle Bradish (2-3) nearly matched Berrios, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Toronto's Jordan Romano allowed singles by Ryan O'Hearn, Austin Hays and Aaron Hicks with two outs in the ninth to make it 3-1, then struck out Adam Frazier to complete his 19th save.

Advertisement

Astros 5, Nationals 4

Jose Abreu recorded two extra-base hits and three RBIs and scored with two outs in the ninth inning as host Houston edged Washington.

Advertisement

The Astros answered the Nationals' three-run rally in the top of the ninth by loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the frame against Hunter Harvey (2-3). The Washington reliever got Jake Meyers to tap a grounder to shortstop C.J. Abrams, who erased Kyle Tucker at home.

However, when Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz attempted to erase Meyers at first, his throw clipped Meyers in the helmet and ricocheted into right field, allowing Abreu to score the winning tally.

Advertisement

Rangers 6, Angels 3

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager hit back-to-back home runs, the bullpen did its part and Texas went on to beat Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

The Rangers took control of the game with two outs in the seventh. Semien broke a 1-1 tie by turning on a 1-1 changeup from Angels reliever Jimmy Herget (1-3) and hitting a two-run shot off the left field foul pole. Seager then sent a first-pitch slider from Herget over the right-center-field fence to make it a 4-1 game.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Rangers reliever Will Smith to make it a 6-3 game, but Smith subsequently retired Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon to end the game.

Advertisement

Reds 7, Royals 4

Matt McLain hit one of four home runs for Cincinnati in a victory over host Kansas City that secured a three-game sweep.

Advertisement

McLain's three-run blast highlighted a five-run fifth inning during which the Reds hit three homers. With one out in the frame, Stuart Fairchild went deep. One out later, McLain and Jonathan India delivered back-to-back home runs for a 7-1 lead. The pair combined for four hits and five RBIs.

Spencer Steer homered for Cincinnati in the second. The Royals got four hits from Edward Olivares and three hits from Bobby Witt Jr.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media