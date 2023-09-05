MLB roundup: Jose Altuve's 3 HRs in first 3 innings carry Astros

Jose Altuve homered in each of the first three innings as the Houston Astros rolled to a 14-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

With the first three-homer game of his career, Altuve joined Carl Reynolds (1930 Chicago White Sox) and Manny Machado (2016 Baltimore Orioles) as the only players ever to go deep in each of the first three innings of a game, per MLB.com.

Altuve, who increased his season total to 15 long balls, has five in the past two days. He went deep twice as the Astros took the series opener against the Rangers 13-6 on Monday, then added the three solo shots on Tuesday.

Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) exited his highly anticipated return from a forearm injury after just 1 1/3 innings, having allowed four runs on five hits, including two of Altuve's homers. Framber Valdez (11-9) fired seven innings for Houston, yielding one run on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Marlins 6, Dodgers 3

Bryan De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a homer and Miami earned a victory over visiting Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series.

Jake Burger and Josh Bell added home runs for the Marlins, who won their fifth consecutive game to keep pace in the National League wild-card chase. Andrew Nardi (7-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win, and Tanner Scott blanked the Dodgers in the ninth for his fifth save.

Chris Taylor hit a home run for the Dodgers, while Freddie Freeman and Will Smith each drove in a run.

Reds 7, Mariners 6

Nick Martini belted a pinch-hit, three-run, game-tying homer in the eighth inning and Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled home the winning run in the ninth as Cincinnati rallied for a win over visiting Seattle.

The Reds erased a 5-1 deficit for their 44th come-from-behind win. Noelvi Marte had three hits, including his first career homer, and Alexis Diaz (8-4) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the victory.

Julio Rodriguez homered twice for the Mariners, who lost for the fifth time in seven games. Teoscar Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a long ball. Reliever Andres Munoz (3-7) took the loss.

Twins 8, Guardians 3

Donovan Solano hit a three-run triple to highlight a five-run eighth inning and Christian Vazquez homered to lead Minnesota over host Cleveland.

Vazquez went 2-for-2 with two walks and Solano and Willi Castro each had two hits for Minnesota, which extended its American League Central lead to seven games over the second-place Guardians. Griffin Jax (6-8) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Bo Naylor homered and Will Brennan had two hits and scored a run for Cleveland. Trevor Stephan (6-6) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Cubs 11, Giants 8

Seiya Suzuki launched a two-run homer to highlight his four-hit, three-RBI performance as host Chicago beat San Francisco for its third straight win.

Chicago's Christopher Morel belted a three-run homer and Yan Gomes had a two-run double as part of a three-hit game. San Francisco's J.D. Davis belted a two-run homer among his three hits and LaMonte Wade Jr., Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores also went deep.

After Suzuki's homer tied the game in the seventh, Jeimer Candelario doubled off Luke Jackson (1-2) and scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error on Nick Madrigal's grounder. Drew Smyly (10-9) struck out two in one scoreless inning of relief for the win.

Brewers 7, Pirates 3

Andruw Monasterio hit an RBI triple to highlight a six-run fifth and Brandon Woodruff pitched seven scoreless innings as visiting Milwaukee topped Pittsburgh to end a two-game skid.

Woodruff (4-1), making just his eighth start after spending much of the season on the IL because of a shoulder injury, gave up two hits, walked two and struck out six. Carlos Santana added an RBI double and Brice Turang and Mark Canha each an RBI single for the Brewers.

Pittsburgh starter Andre Jackson (1-2) allowed six runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and five walks. He was coming off his first big-league win, Wednesday at Kansas City, as he appears to be making the transition from the bullpen to the rotation.

Mets 11, Nationals 5

Francisco Alvarez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, Brandon Nimmo homered twice more and New York romped past host Washington.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hit solo homers for the Mets, who have won four of their past five games. Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings for the win, though his efforts were somewhat overshadowed by New York's power display. Quintana (2-5) gave up one run, four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Patrick Corbin (9-13) took the loss, allowing eight runs on seven hits and a walk in four innings. He struck out two. Washington relievers Andres Machado and Amos Willingham each gave up one homer.

Yankees 5, Tigers 1

Giancarlo Stanton became the 58th player in major league history to reach 400 career homers by hitting a tiebreaking, two-run shot with two outs in the sixth inning as host New York beat Detroit.

With the victory, New York returned to the .500 mark for the first time since Aug. 15.

Stanton reached the milestone in his 1,520th career game, becoming the fourth-fastest player to accomplish the feat. Only Alex Rodriguez (1,489 games), Babe Ruth (1,475) and Mark McGwire (1,412) were faster.

Cardinals 10, Braves 6

Nolan Gorman hit two homers and drove in three runs as visiting St. Louis outslugged Atlanta.

Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer and Jordan Walker went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, an RBI double and three runs for the Cardinals, who won for the fourth time in the past six games. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (7-10) earned his first victory since July 17.

Braves starter Michael Soroka (2-2) struggled in his return to the big leagues. He allowed five runs on four hits in three innings in his first game back from Triple-A Gwinnett. Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna hit solo homers for Atlanta.

Royals 7, White Sox 6

Kansas City rallied from an early six-run deficit to earn a walk-off win over visiting Chicago.

Gregory Santos (2-2) balked in the winning run, blowing his fourth save of the season as the White Sox dropped their fifth straight game.

Bobby Witt Jr. tied the game with a one-out RBI double before Santos failed to come set while pitching to Edward Olivares, forcing home Maikel Garcia.

Rays 8, Red Sox 6 (11 innings)

Brandon Lowe smashed a walk-off, three-run homer as Tampa Bay evened its home series with Boston.

With Christian Bethancourt placed on second base and Yandy Diaz drawing a leadoff walk, Lowe roped a 2-2 pitch from Kenley Jansen (3-6) around the right-field foul pole for his 18th home run. Jansen blew his fourth save in 33 opportunities.

Erasmo Ramirez (3-3) allowed an unearned run in the top of the frame to get the win.

—Field Level Media