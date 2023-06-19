Jarred Kelenic's three-run triple with two outs in the eighth inning broke up a pitching duel as the host Seattle Mariners overcame a franchise-record-tying 16 strikeouts by Chicago's Lance Lynn to defeat the White Sox 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Julio Rodriguez had a two-run double for the Mariners, who went 4-2 on their homestand. Seattle rookie Bryce Miller (5-3) allowed one run on four hits over seven innings. The right-hander didn't walk a batter and fanned six.

Lynn (4-8) gave up three runs on four hits and walked two in seven-plus innings. The right-hander surpassed his previous best of 12 strikeouts, set on three occasions, and matched the franchise mark set by Jack Harshman on July 25, 1954, against the Boston Red Sox.

Andrew Benintendi provided Chicago's lone run with an RBI single in the sixth. The White Sox totaled six hits.

Reds 9, Astros 7 (10 innings)

Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley produced multi-hit games while Fraley drove in three runs as Cincinnati extended its season-best winning streak to eight games, beating host Houston to cap a three-game interleague series sweep.

The Reds answered the Astros' game-tying tally in the bottom of the ninth with three unearned runs in the 10th off Seth Martinez (1-3). Nick Senzel snapped a 6-6 tie by scoring on an Alex Bregman throwing error before De La Cruz added an RBI single and Fraley a run-scoring groundout.

In the bottom of the 10th, Bregman hit a two-out RBI single to make it 9-7, but Alex Young retired Kyle Tucker for his first career save.

Red Sox 4, Yankees 1 (Game 2)

Brayan Bello pitched seven innings against New York for the second time in as many starts, leading host Boston to a sweep of the doubleheader and the three-game series.

Bello (4-4) struck out a career-high eight batters and allowed just one run on four hits and three walks. Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 with two runs and Triston Casas hit a two-run double for the Red Sox, who are 5-1 against the rival Yankees this season.

Gleyber Torres had a pair of doubles to account for two of New York's five hits. Anthony Rizzo had the Yankees' lone RBI. Yankees starter Luis Severino (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings. He fanned six.

Giants 7, Dodgers 3

Luis Matos doubled in two runs in a four-run sixth inning as red-hot San Francisco ran its winning streak to seven games by completing a weekend sweep of host Los Angeles.

LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in two runs and Mike Yastrzemski and Blake Sabol each had two hits and one RBI for the Giants. The offense gave Giants ace Logan Webb (6-6) breathing room. In seven innings, he allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks, with five strikeouts.

After a perfect first three innings, things fell apart for Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin (4-2). He was chased in the sixth, charged with all seven runs on six hits and three walks (one intentional), with a season-high seven strikeouts.

Orioles 6, Cubs 3

Ryan O'Hearn and Aaron Hicks had two hits apiece and Ramon Urias recorded two RBIs as Baltimore snapped host Chicago's five-game winning streak.

O'Hearn scored on Urias' sacrifice fly and Jorge Mateo had an RBI single as part of a three-run rally in the sixth. Meanwhile, Dean Kremer (8-3) allowed three runs, but only one was earned.

Christopher Morel clubbed a two-run homer and Mike Tauchman added a solo shot for the Cubs. Jameson Taillon (2-5) was charged with four runs on eight hits through 5 1/3 innings.

Red Sox 6, Yankees 2 (Game 1)

Four players recorded multiple hits and five drove in runs as Boston earned its second straight win over visiting New York in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Alex Verdugo hit two doubles, while Justin Turner, Adam Duvall and Enrique Hernandez each had two hits to help propel the Red Sox. The relief trio of Chris Murphy, Nick Pivetta and Chris Martin pitched scoreless ball over the final 6 2/3 innings. Pivetta (4-4) pitched three hitless, shutout frames with four strikeouts.

Gleyber Torres homered in the first inning for the Yankees, who logged just four hits. Jake Bauers went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored the only other New York run.

Braves 14, Rockies 6

Eddie Rosario hit two of Atlanta's four home runs, and the Braves erased an early five-run deficit to beat visiting Colorado to sweep the four-game series.

Rosario went 3-for-4 with six RBIs. The Braves had 18 hits and also got three-run homers from Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II. Harris went 5-for-5 with three runs. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (6-6) surrendered five runs (three earned) over the first two innings but settled down to finish five innings without further damage.

The Colorado offense was led by Ryan McMahon, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, giving him 12 on the season.

Marlins 4, Nationals 2

Jesus Luzardo pitched six strong innings, Jon Berti had three hits and Miami defeated host Washington to complete a three-game sweep.

Marlins prospect Jacob Amaya went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run in his major league debut. Luzardo (6-5) gave up two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out five for the Marlins, who are 6-0 against the Nationals this season.

Lane Thomas homered and Keibert Ruiz and Joey Meneses each had a double and a single for Washington.

Cardinals 8, Mets 7

Nolan Arenado's second home run of the game, a ninth-inning solo blast, snapped a tie as St. Louis beat host New York in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Arenado provided the Cardinals' first runs with a two-run shot in the opening inning. Brendan Donovan had three hits and an RBI while Paul Goldschmidt laced a two-run double. Paul DeJong homered in the third and Jordan Walker went deep in the fifth.

Francisco Lindor and Tommy Pham homered for the Mets, who fell to 4-11 this month. Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run double while Eduardo Escobar (triple) and Mark Canha (single) each had RBIs.

Angels 5, Royals 2

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs to lead Los Angeles over host Kansas City.

With the Angels trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Taylor Ward opened the frame with a double and scored on Ohtani's 422-foot shot to right, his major-league-leading 24th homer of the season. On the next pitch, Trout delivered his 15th homer to left center. Tyler Anderson (4-1) allowed two runs on six hits in five innings, striking out six as the Angels won their fourth straight series.

The Royals jumped ahead in the second on Freddy Fermin's one-out single, scoring Maikel Garcia, who doubled to start the frame. Garcia had three hits for the Royals and scored both of their runs. Zack Greinke (1-7) surrendered four runs on eight hits over five innings, fanning four.

Brewers 5, Pirates 2

A four-run eighth inning powered Milwaukee to a come-from-behind defeat of visiting Pittsburgh as the Brewers completed a three-game series sweep.

Raimel Tapia delivered his first RBI as a Brewer at a most opportune time, hitting a sacrifice fly that gave Milwaukee a 3-2 lead in the eighth. The Brewers tacked on another two runs in the inning when Luis Urias connected on a single that scored William Contreras and Owen Miller.

Pittsburgh scored its only two runs in the third inning on a two-run homer by Bryan Reynolds. The home run was one of only two hits Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta surrendered in six innings. Peralta struck out nine.

Tigers 6, Twins 4

Kerry Carpenter had three hits, including a home run, to help Detroit to a win against Minnesota and give it three wins in the four-game series in Minneapolis.

Spencer Torkelson added a two-run homer for the Tigers, who won with a combination of relievers for the second time in the series. Brendan White (1-0) earned the win and Jason Foley recorded his third save.

Carlos Correa had two hits for Minnesota. Twins starter Louie Varland (3-3) surrendered six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Rangers 11, Blue Jays 7

Corey Seager had four hits and three RBIs as Texas came back to defeat Toronto in Arlington, Texas.

Leody Taveras had a two-run homer among his three hits and had three RBIs for the Rangers, who overcame a 6-0 deficit to take the rubber match of the three-game series. Jonah Heim added a solo homer and Ezequiel Duran had four hits for Texas.

Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt allowed five runs, seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Texas right-hander Jon Gray allowed six runs, six hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Phillies 3, Athletics 2

Zack Wheeler continued Philadelphia's masterful pitching, Kyle Schwarber belted a leadoff home run for the second time in three days and the Phillies completed a three-game road sweep of Oakland.

Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Cristian Pache was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs for the Phillies. Wheeler (6-4) carried a 2-0 lead through six innings, during which he scattered six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz drew the A's within 2-1 in the seventh with his second home run of the season. Oakland got within 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth when pinch hitter Esteury Ruiz doubled and pinch hitter Carlos Perez singled him home with one out.

Guardians 12, Diamondbacks 3

Josh Naylor went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs and Steven Kwan scored four runs and had three RBIs as Cleveland cruised past Arizona in Phoenix.

Making his 10th career start, Guardians rookie right-hander Tanner Bibee allowed a 416-foot homer to Christian Walker in the second. Walker added a two-run double off Bibee in the fifth, which cut the Guardians' lead to 12-3.

Bibee threw 105 pitches over five innings with six strikeouts and improved to 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA. Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies (1-3) allowed nine hits and nine runs (eight earned) in 3 2/3 innings, with his ERA ballooning to 7.11.

Padres 5, Rays 4

San Diego took advantage of two errors by Wander Franco on the same play to score three runs in the third inning and held on to defeat visiting Tampa Bay in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. threw out the tying run at the plate after Tampa Bay scored twice in the eighth to pull within 5-4. Josh Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth to earn his 18th save. Joe Musgrove (5-2) held the Rays to two runs on six hits over six innings.

Rays starter Yonny Chirinos (3-2) gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Randy Arozarena had three hits and two runs, and Manuel Margot drove in two for the Rays.

--Field Level Media