MLB roundup: Matt Vierling's slam leads Tigers past Reds

Matt Vierling hit a grand slam, Reese Olson carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the host Detroit Tigers downed the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Thursday.

Akil Baddoo blasted a two-run homer and Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson each drove in a run for the Tigers, who salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Olson (4-7), who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his previous start, allowed one run and two hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Spencer Steer and TJ Friedl homered for the Reds, who are tied with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks in the battle for the third and final National League wild-card spot.

Brewers 4, Marlins 2

Tyrone Taylor had a pair of RBI doubles and four relievers combined to allow just one hit over four innings to lift host Milwaukee over Miami.

Taylor's first run-scoring double tied the game in the fifth inning and his second provided the Brewers with an insurance run in the seventh. Adrian Houser (6-4) tossed five innings of two-run ball, and Devin Williams tossed a scoreless ninth for his 34th save.

Jake Burger had two hits and Jacob Stallings added a run-scoring single for the Marlins. Eury Perez (5-5) gave up three runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Pirates 2, Nationals 0

Jack Suwinski and Alfonso Rivas homered to back Mitch Keller's eight scoreless innings as Pittsburgh topped visiting Washington to take three of four in the series.

Keller (12-9) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out seven for the Pirates. He combined with David Bednar — who pitched a perfect ninth for his 35th save — on a two-hit shutout.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (7-12) gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out a season-high 10.

Red Sox 5, Yankees 0 (Game 1)

Wilyer Abreu recorded three hits while Ceddanne Rafaela and Trevor Story each homered to lead Boston over visiting New York in the opener of a doubleheader.

Abreu (3-for-4) and Rafaela (2-for-4) each had multiple hits, drove in a run and scored another for the Red Sox. Tanner Houck (5-9) gave Boston a much-needed lengthy start, finishing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts while working around four hits and three walks.

Yankees starter Michael King (4-6) yielded six hits, walked one and struck out eight across 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Gleyber Torres hit two doubles.

Mets 11, Diamondbacks 1

Kodai Senga combined with two relievers on a four-hitter as host New York topped Arizona. The Mets won the last three games of a four-game set.

Jonathan Arauz hit a three-run homer and Jeff McNeil (home run), Brandon Nimmo (double) and DJ Stewart (single) all had two-RBI hits for the Mets. Senga (11-7) gave up two hits, walked two and struck out 10 in six innings.

Merrill Kelly (11-7) gave up seven runs on six hits in five innings for the Diamondbacks.

—Field Level Media