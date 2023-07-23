MLB roundup: Orioles recover from blown lead, beat Rays

Ryan O'Hearn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning on Saturday, helping the Baltimore Orioles rebound from squandering a five-run lead to post a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

James McCann and Jorge Mateo each hit two-run doubles and Austin Hays added an RBI double in a five-run fourth inning for the Orioles, who have won 11 of their last 14 games. Baltimore welcomed the offensive outburst after it mustered just two hits in a 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Advertisement

Wander Franco ripped a two-run single in the sixth inning and added a run-scoring groundout in the eighth. Isaac Paredes and Randy Arozarena each added an RBI single for the Rays, who have lost six of their last seven games.

Adam Frazier looped a single to left field off Pete Fairbanks (0-4) to begin the ninth inning and eventually scored on O'Hearn's single. The late offense made a winner out of Cionel Perez (3-1), who struck out Brandon Lowe to end the eighth inning. Felix Bautista fanned the final two batters he faced to retire the side in order in the ninth and secure his 27th save.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reds 4, Diamondbacks 2

TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley connected on back-to-back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to power Cincinnati to a victory over visiting Arizona.

Advertisement

Brandon Williamson tossed six innings of one-run ball to help Cincinnati win its fourth straight game. Williamson (2-2) struck out five and allowed just three hits and one walk. Friedl and Spencer Steer each had two hits for the Reds. Fraley had two RBIs. Alexis Diaz recorded his 29th save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) allowed the three homers while pitching six innings. He gave up three runs, four hits and fanned six. Corbin Carroll hit his 20th homer of the season for the Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Padres 14, Tigers 3

Luis Campusano had four hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Jackson Wolf won his major league debut and San Diego pounded host Detroit.

Advertisement

Manny Machado hit a three-run bomb and Juan Soto, who homered twice on Friday, also had three RBIs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim added three hits, including a solo homer. Wolf (1-0) lasted five innings, giving up three runs and six hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Zack Short drove in two runs for the Tigers. Detroit starter Matt Manning pitched two scoreless innings but was removed after a rain delay that lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Dodgers 16, Rangers 3

Freddie Freeman hit two home runs as Los Angeles cruised to a victory over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Freeman went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs. David Peralta also went 4-for-5, while Max Muncy finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs. Dodgers starter Bobby Miller (6-1) allowed three runs on seven hits. He struck out six without issuing a walk.

Nathaniel Lowe finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Rangers, who got three innings from starter Dane Dunning (8-3). Dunning surrendered five runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning one.

Advertisement

Mets 5, Red Sox 4 (completion of suspended game)

Pete Alonso collected two hits and scored a run to help visiting New York record a victory over Boston in the completion of a suspended game.

Advertisement

The game was halted on Friday night after inclement weather hit with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning. New York was up 4-3 when play resumed Saturday, and the Mets added to their lead in the sixth after Alonso doubled, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Brett Baty's RBI single.

Boston pulled within a run when Triston Casas led off the seventh with a triple and scored on Rob Refsnyder's sacrifice fly.

Advertisement

Red Sox 8, Mets 6

Triston Casas hit two home runs as Boston ended a three-game losing streak by beating visiting New York.

Advertisement

Casas hit a solo shot in the second inning, and his two-run home run broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth. It was the first multi-homer game in Casas' major league career. Boston also received solo home runs from Jarren Duran and Yu Chang and a two-run homer from Justin Turner.

Four of the five home runs came against Mets starter Max Scherzer (8-4), who gave up five runs on six hits in six innings. Scherzer struck out seven and walked two. Boston starter James Paxton (6-2) limited the Mets to three runs (two earned) on three hits in six innings.

Advertisement

Brewers 4, Braves 3

Sal Frelick had three hits and drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in his major league debut to pace Milwaukee to a comeback victory over visiting Atlanta.

Advertisement

Frelick's sacrifice fly off Joe Jimenez (0-3) in the eighth put Milwaukee ahead to stay. The Braves loaded the bases in the ninth, but Devin Williams buckled down to earn his 25th save of the season. Joel Payamps (4-1) tossed a scoreless eighth for the victory.

Austin Riley hit a three-run shot in the third for the Braves. It was his sixth homer in the past five games. Braves starter Allan Winans, making his big-league debut three weeks before his 28th birthday, allowed two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

Yankees 5, Royals 2

Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball before DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking home run to open the seventh inning as host New York defeated Kansas City.

Advertisement

Cole allowed five hits and notched his fourth double-digit strikeout game this season. Wandy Peralta (3-1) earned the win, and Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run shot for the Yankees.

Nick Pratto homered in the third for the Royals and Maikel Garcia hit a game-tying single in the fifth as Kansas City dropped to 3-13 over its past 16 contests.

Advertisement

Athletics 4, Astros 1

Rookie Zack Gelof broke up Cristian Javier's no-hit bid as part of a two-run sixth inning, then added an insurance run with his first major league home run, helping Oakland knock off visiting Houston.

Advertisement

Jace Peterson provided the go-ahead hit with a two-run single, and four A's pitchers, led by starter Paul Blackburn, combined on a six-hitter to help Oakland overcome Alex Bregman's third homer in three nights and 16th of the season. Gelof's homer came off Ryne Stanek in the seventh, increasing the advantage to 3-1.

Austin Pruitt (2-6) picked up the win by throwing just four pitches in relief of Oakland starter Paul Blackburn, who limited the Astros to one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five. Javier (7-2) took the loss, allowing just one hit in 5 2/3 innings but walking six. He struck out five.

Advertisement

Rockies 4, Marlins 3

Rookie Nolan Jones belted a three-run homer and Randal Grichuk chopped the go-ahead single in the ninth inning, leading visiting Colorado over slumping Miami.

Advertisement

Colorado starter Chase Anderson trailed 3-0 when he left the game before escaping with a no-decision. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Daniel Bard (4-1) earned the win with one inning of scoreless relief. Justin Lawrence pocketed his seventh save with a scoreless ninth.

The Marlins have lost eight consecutive games, their longest skid since dropping nine straight last season from Aug. 28-Sept. 7. Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .375 batting average, went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored.

Advertisement

Cubs 8, Cardinals 6

Cody Bellinger delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and had four RBIs as host Chicago overcame four deficits to beat St. Louis.

Advertisement

The Cubs trailed 6-5 against St. Louis reliever Zack Thompson (2-3), who loaded the bases in the sixth. Bellinger then plated two with his single to right. Chicago added another run in the inning on Seiya Suzuki's RBI single. Suzuki and Nico Hoerner each had three hits and Dansby Swanson returned from the injured list to go 2-for-4 with one RBI. Bellinger, meanwhile, is batting .440 with six homers and 19 RBIs in his last 24 games.

Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman homered for the Cardinals, who took the opener of this four-game set for their sixth straight win but have lost the next two. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas allowed five runs and 11 hits through five innings but was in line for the win after Nootbaar scored on a sixth-inning wild pitch from eventual winner Daniel Palencia (2-0).

Advertisement

Mariners 9, Blue Jays 8

Teoscar Hernandez's two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning broke a tie as Seattle defeated visiting Toronto.

Advertisement

Seattle hit four solo homers, two by Cal Raleigh and one each by Dylan Moore and Julio Rodriguez. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the Home Run Derby, went deep for the Blue Jays, as did teammates Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt.

Rookie Isaiah Campbell (1-0) earned his first major league victory and Justin Topa got his second save despite allowing a run-scoring single by Cavan Biggio in the ninth. Nate Pearson (5-2) took the loss.

Advertisement

Guardians 1, Phillies 0

Tanner Bibee threw seven shutout innings to lead Cleveland to a win against visiting Philadelphia in the middle game of a three-game series.

Advertisement

Bibee (6-2) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one. Enyel De Los Santos pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and Emmanuel Clase retired the top of the order in the ninth to record his 27th save.

Jose Ramirez drove in the lone run for the Guardians. Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (7-5) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. Philadelphia has lost four in a row.

Advertisement

Nationals 10, Giants 1

CJ Abrams homered for the second day in a row and helped spark Washington's rout of visiting San Francisco, which lost its fourth straight game.

Advertisement

Abrams' 10th home run of the season was a two-run shot in the second inning that came two pitches after Alex Call delivered a two-run triple. Washington struck for six runs in the inning.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (7-8) lasted seven innings and permitted one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out four. Logan Webb (8-8) took the loss and was unable to get out of the second inning. He was charged with six runs on five hits with one walk in 1 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

Pirates 3, Angels 0

Endy Rodriguez hit his first homer in his fifth major league game and five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Pirates beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Advertisement

Osvaldo Bido (2-1) tossed three scoreless innings behind opener Ryan Borucki. Jose Hernandez and Carmen Mlodzinski followed with 1 2/3 innings apiece before the Angels loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against All-Star closer David Bednar, who escaped the jam to earn his 19th save.

Los Angeles struck out 12 times and had its four-game winning streak snapped. The Angels also had their franchise-record streak of 19 consecutive games with a home run come to an end.

Advertisement

Twins 3, White Sox 2

Michael A. Taylor singled in the winning run in seventh inning and Christian Vazquez went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI as Minnesota rallied past Chicago in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Carlos Correa reached base four times with two hits and two walks, and Jordan Balazovic (1-0) picked up his first major league victory with a hitless inning of relief for Minnesota, which improved to 7-2 since the All-Star break. Jhoan Duran pitched around two singles in the ninth by striking out three for his 17th save.

Tim Anderson stole home on a double steal and had two hits, while Yasmani Grandal and Robert also had two hits apiece for Chicago. Keynan Middleton (2-2) suffered the loss in relief of Dylan Cease, who allowed one run on three hits over six innings while striking out nine.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media