MLB roundup: Orioles rout Red Sox for 6th straight win

Ryan O'Hearn and Adley Rutschman homered to help the visiting Baltimore Orioles extend their winning streak to six games with an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Baltimore improved to 6-1 on its nine-game road trip. The Orioles (89-51) are 47-25 on the road this season, the best mark in the American League.

Advertisement

Gunnar Henderson had three hits for Baltimore, and Aaron Hicks had two hits and two RBIs. O'Hearn and Rutschman each contributed two hits and two runs, and Rutschman knocked in three.

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish (11-6) struck out nine in six innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and didn't walk a batter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Connor Wong hit a solo home run for the Red Sox, who have lost three in a row. Boston (72-69) has lost its past five home games. Tanner Houck (4-9) allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Diamondbacks 1, Cubs 0

Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to back a complete-game shutout from Zac Gallen as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Chicago Cubs.

Advertisement

Gallen (15-7) allowed just three hits while striking out nine. He walked one while pitching his second career shutout.

Carroll went 2-for-3 with a walk and three stolen bases for Arizona, which has taken the first two games of the four-game series.

Advertisement

Marlins 3, Phillies 2

Jesus Sanchez got a pinch-hit two-run homer, Jacob Stallings hit a solo homer and Miami rallied past host Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Bryan De La Cruz added two hits for the Marlins. Starter Eury Perez gave up four hits and two runs with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings. David Robertson (5-6) earned the win in relief, with Tanner Scott throwing a scoreless ninth inning for his sixth save in nine chances.

Trea Turner homered, singled, stole a base and scored two runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper contributed an RBI single and two walks and Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez tossed five shutout innings and allowed four hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision.

Advertisement

Rays 7, Mariners 4

Rene Pinto and Harold Ramirez each hit two-run home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Tampa Bay rallied for a win over visiting Seattle in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Advertisement

Isaac Paredes homered and notched a pair of RBIs for Tampa Bay, which evened the four-game series at one win apiece.

Eugenio Suarez, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh each homered for Seattle. Rodriguez matched his career high with his 28th homer of the season, with Raleigh doing the same on his 27th of the year.

Advertisement

Dodgers 8, Nationals 5

Chris Taylor hit a two-run double to spark Los Angeles' four-run sixth inning and the Dodgers went on to win at Washington. The game featured a 94-minute rain delay in the seventh inning.

Advertisement

J.D. Martinez, Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez homered for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman went 3-for-4 for Los Angeles, with his 53rd double setting a single-season franchise record. Reliever Alex Vesia (1-5) got the win after throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Keibert Ruiz and CJ Abrams hit home runs for the Nationals, who have lost seven of their past eight. Reliever Robert Garcia (0-2) surrendered two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Advertisement

Brewers 8, Yankees 2

William Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning as Milwaukee put up six late runs to defeat host New York.

Advertisement

The NL Central-leading Brewers moved three games in front of the Chicago Cubs, who lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 earlier Friday.

Two days after striking out looking for the game's final out against Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar to end a 5-4 loss, Contreras lined a base hit over New York's drawn-in infield against Jonathan Loaisiga for a 3-2 lead. After stealing his fourth base this year, Contreras slid home headfirst on a base hit by Carlos Santana to make it 4-2.

Advertisement

Padres 11, Astros 2

Blake Snell extended his run of quality starts amid his Cy Young Award pursuit and visiting San Diego parlayed aggressive baserunning into an interleague victory over Houston.

Advertisement

Snell (13-9) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings while posting his sixth consecutive quality start. The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner while with the Tampa Bay Rays, Snell has surrendered three earned runs or fewer in 20 consecutive starts, going 12-3 with a 1.40 ERA during that span.

Astros right-hander Hunter Brown (10-11) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. The Astros fell to 35-35 at Minute Maid Park with their 10th loss in their last 12 games there.

Advertisement

Cardinals 9, Reds 4

Willson Contreras belted a tape-measure, three-run homer and six relievers combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings to lead visiting St. Louis past Cincinnati.

Advertisement

Matthew Liberatore (3-5) struck out three over 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Nolan Arenado had three hits and scored twice for the Cardinals, who won for the fourth time in five games. The Cardinals scored three runs in the first and three more in the third off Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott (8-5). All six runs came home thanks to rallies that started with two outs and no runners on base.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 20th homer, his first with the Reds, who finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners. Cincinnati took its second consecutive defeat and lost ground in the race for the third and final National League wild card.

Advertisement

Braves 8, Pirates 2

Eddie Rosario homered and drove in three runs Friday to help Atlanta wallop visiting Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered, his 35th, and added an RBI single, going 3-for-4. Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run single and Orlando Arcia added an RBI single for the Braves. Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (12-4) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, with nine strikeouts and one walk. He is 4-0 over his past five starts.

Jack Suwinski hit his 24th homer for the Pirates, who have lost three of five. Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (11-9), who had made four quality starts in a row, allowed eight runs and a career-high 12 hits in five innings, with four strikeouts and no walks. He has never beaten the Braves, going 0-3 in five career starts with a 9.97 ERA.

Advertisement

Twins 5, Mets 2

Carlos Correa homered and doubled to lead Minnesota to victory over New York in the opening game of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Royce Lewis went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and a run for Minnesota, which extended its American League Central lead to seven games over the Cleveland Guardians. Caleb Thielbar (3-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to pick up the win. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth to garner his 25th save.

Francisco Lindor's ground-rule double drove in two runs and Pete Alonso also doubled and walked for New York. Sean Reid-Foley (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Advertisement

Blue Jays 5, Royals 4

Bo Bichette returned from the injured list and had two RBIs as Toronto defeated visiting Kansas City.

Advertisement

Bichette, who had been out with a right quad injury, had an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1 in the sixth and a game-tying RBI single in the Jays' four-run seventh. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi allowed one run, three hits and one walk while striking out eight in five innings for Toronto. Davis Schneider added two doubles for the Blue Jays.

Dairon Blanco hit a solo home run for the Royals as the teams opened a three-game series. Salvador Perez went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Kansas City.

Advertisement

A's 6, Rangers 3

Shea Langeliers belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift Oakland over reeling Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Oakland's Esteury Ruiz had a solo homer and an RBI single and Ryan Noda also drove in two runs. Zack Gelof, Aledmys Diaz and Ruiz each had two hits to send the Athletics to their fifth win in seven games.

Texas' Corey Seager clubbed a two-run homer and Nathaniel Lowe added an RBI single for the Rangers, who have lost four in a row and 16 of their last 20 games. Rangers right fielder Evan Carter went 1-for-3 with a walk in his major league debut in replacing Adolis Garcia, who sustained a patellar tendon strain two days earlier.

Advertisement

White Sox 6, Tigers 0

Mike Clevinger bounced back from his worst outing of the season to throw seven shutout innings, Yoan Moncada homered for the third consecutive game and visiting Chicago blanked Detroit.

Advertisement

Clevinger (7-7) limited the Tigers to three hits, no walks and a hit batter while striking out seven. He surrendered eight runs and 12 hits in four innings against the Tigers in Chicago last Saturday. Moncada drove in three runs and Andrew Benintendi knocked in a pair for the White Sox, who have won two in a row after a five-game skid.

Detroit rookie starter Reese Olson (3-7) carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing Luis Robert Jr.'s one-out double. Two batters later, Olson gave up Moncada's homer before he was removed after 6 2/3 innings and 104 pitches. He walked one and struck out five.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media