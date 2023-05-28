A replay review and overturned call helped key a four-run 10th inning that propelled the Miami Marlins to an 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Marlins took a 5-4 lead in the 10th and loaded the bases with one out. However, the Angels appeared to get out of the jam on a pitcher-to-catcher-to-first double play. On a Marlins review, the catcher's foot was not on home plate as he fielded the throw. A run scored to make it 6-4, and with the inning extended, Garrett Hampson followed with a two-run single.

Marlins reliever Dylan Floro (3-2) picked up the win with a scoreless ninth inning. Jaime Barria (1-2) took the loss and was charged with the four runs in the 10th, all unearned.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run blast homer for Miami. He has homered in five consecutive games. Gio Urshela homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Angels.

Yankees 3, Padres 2 (10 innings)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-winning single with one out in the 10th inning to lift New York past visiting San Diego.

Kiner-Falefa hit a 2-0 pitch down the left-field line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen, who ran for automatic runner Anthony Rizzo.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for the second straight game to account for San Diego's lone hit off starting pitcher Luis Severino, who allowed two runs (one earned) and one hit in 6 2/3 innings in his home debut after returning Sunday in Cincinnati from a strained right lat.

Twins 9, Blue Jays 7

Willi Castro belted two home runs and had three RBIs as Minnesota held on to defeat visiting Toronto.

Matt Wallner added a solo homer and three RBIs to highlight his first career four-hit game and help the Twins gain a split of the first two contests of the three-game series. Edouard Julien contributed a solo homer and two doubles for Minnesota. Pablo Lopez (3-3) picked up the win after allowing four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Bo Bichette hit a solo homer and recorded four RBIs for Toronto. Daulton Varsho had a two-run shot and Cavan Biggio added a solo homer for the Blue Jays. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-4) took the loss after permitting seven runs, nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four-plus innings.

Astros 6, Athletics 3

Jeremy Pena homered on the game's third pitch, Alex Bregman broke open a tight contest with a three-run double in the eighth, and visiting Houston closed in on a second consecutive sweep of Oakland.

The Houston win spoiled a brilliant second major league appearance by A's left-hander Hogan Harris. Thanks in large part to five shutout innings by Harris in relief of right-hander Austin Pruitt (1-2), Houston led just 2-1 entering the eighth before getting its high-powered offense rolling.

Following a 5-2 win in the series opener Friday, the Astros needed just two batters to go up 2-0 in the rematch as Jose Altuve singled on opener Pruitt's second pitch, and Pena belted the third over the fence in left-center field.

Dodgers 6, Rays 5

With Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow on the mound, a pitchers' duel was expected. But the hitting took over, and Freddie Freeman provided a key RBI double and Miguel Vargas belted a home run that rallied Los Angeles to a win over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Freeman, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games, put the Dodgers ahead to stay in the seventh inning. Vargas provided an insurance run with a homer in the eighth. Yency Almonte (3-0) picked up the win in relief, and Colin Poche (3-1) took the loss.

In the ninth inning, the Rays rallied off Caleb Ferguson, who held on for his second save. Taylor Walls doubled with one out, and with two outs, Yandy Diaz walked and Wander Franco floated an RBI single to center. With runners on the corners, Harold Ramirez grounded into a force out, and the Dodgers evened the weekend series at a win apiece.

Tigers 7, White Sox 3

Zach McKinstry and Zack Short homered and drove in two runs apiece as host Detroit downed Chicago.

Spencer Torkelson doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh for the Tigers. Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen set down the first 17 batters he faced. He was charged with two unearned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Gavin Sheets had a three-run double for the White Sox. Starter Jesse Scholtens gave up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Phillies 2, Braves 1

Right-hander Zack Wheeler continued his dominance over Atlanta, throwing eight scoreless innings to lead visiting Philadelphia to a win.

The Phillies have won the last two games in the four-game series between the National League East rivals after the Braves won the series opener. Wheeler (4-4) pitched a season-high eight innings and allowed three hits, one walk, one hit batsman and a season-high 12 strikeouts. Craig Kimbrell allowed one run in the ninth inning, but he still earned his seventh save with two strikeouts.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (5-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits, a season-high four walks and nine strikeouts. Four Atlanta relievers combined for four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and fanning six.

Mariners 5, Pirates 0

Luis Castillo allowed one hit over six scoreless innings as Seattle defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice as the Mariners won for the fifth time in their past six games. Castillo (4-2) struck out a season-high 10, issued two bases on balls and hit one batter with a pitch.

The Pirates' Vince Velasquez (4-4), making his first appearance since May 4 after a stint on the injured list with elbow inflammation, lasted just two innings due to his elbow acting up. Velasquez gave up four runs on seven hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Rockies 10, Mets 7

Ryan McMahon homered among his two hits, Jurickson Profar tripled to extend his on-base streak to 34 games and Colorado beat New York in Denver.

Nolan Jones, Elias Diaz, Harold Castro and Randal Grichuk also had two hits, Justin Lawrence (2-2) got the win in relief and Pierce Johnson earned his 11th save for the Rockies.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez homered and had two hits each, and Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos also had two hits for New York.

Nationals 4, Royals 2

CJ Abrams' two-run double rallied Washington to a win over host Kansas City.

One day after scoring eight runs in the sixth inning in a come-from-behind victory, the Nationals again rebounded from a sixth-inning deficit, scoring four as Abrams' bases-loaded double broke a 2-2 tie. Mason Thompson (3-2), the first of four Nationals relievers, earned the win with two scoreless innings.

The Royals opened the scoring on a two-out wild pitch in the first inning, and Salvador Perez made it 2-0 in the third with a solo shot to left, his 12th home run of the season and ninth in May. Josh Taylor (1-3) took the loss.

Rangers 5, Orioles 3

Andrew Heaney gave up one run and four hits over seven innings to help Texas beat host Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

In his longest start of the season, Heaney (4-3) walked one and struck out three. Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras had two hits apiece for the Rangers, who won Friday's series opener, 12-2. Semien had two RBIs.

Austin Hays homered for the Orioles. Dean Kremer pitched 6 1/3 innings, but allowed five hits and a pair of walks, leading to three earned runs. Kremer (5-2) entered the contest with a 3-0 record and 1.96 ERA in the month of May.

Reds 8, Cubs 5

Jonathan India had three hits and matched his career highs of two home runs and five RBIs as visiting Cincinnati beat Chicago.

Buck Farmer (1-3) tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the victory. The Cubs brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning before Alexis Diaz struck out Ian Happ for his 11th save. TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Tyler Stephenson had two hits apiece for the Reds.

Dansby Swanson and Happ each drove in two runs for Chicago, which has lost three straight. The Cubs took an early lead on Happ's run-scoring double in the first inning against Brandon Williamson, who was making his third career start.

Cardinals 2, Guardians 1 (10 innings)

Brendan Donovan scored on a passed ball by Cleveland catcher David Fry in the top of the 10th inning as visiting St. Louis prevailed.

Donovan, the automatic runner, stole third base and with one out, Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin's breaking ball handcuffed Fry and rolled away far enough for Donovan to race home. Donovan also supplied the Cardinals' first run with a home run in the second inning.

Ryan Helsley (3-3) was credited with the victory after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings, while Sandlin (2-2) took the loss. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th for St. Louis to record his sixth save.

Red Sox 2, Diamondbacks 1

Garrett Whitlock tossed five strong innings in his return from a near-five-week absence due to an elbow injury, lifting Boston to a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Whitlock (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits while striking out four without walking a batter. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. Zach Davies (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Boston's Enrique Hernandez had an RBI single and Reese McGuire drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning. Arizona's Ketel Marte belted a solo homer in the first inning to extend his career-best on-base streak to 26 games.

Giants 3, Brewers 1

Mitch Haniger hit a two-run, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to help San Francisco knock off host Milwaukee.

After the Brewers tied the game in the seventh inning, J.D. Davis singled and Haniger launched a shot to straightaway center field off the batter's eye. It was the first home run allowed by Milwaukee setup man Peter Strzelecki (2-4) this season.

Winning pitcher Logan Webb (4-5) went seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts. Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 14th save.

--Field Level Media