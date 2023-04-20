MLB roundup: Padres' shutout ends Braves' win streak

Juan Soto smacked a 431-foot homer and starter Nick Martinez and three relievers combined to throw a four-hit shutout to lift the San Diego Padres to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Braves on Wednesday, snapping Atlanta's eight-game winning streak.

Soto, who entered the game hitting only .175, led off the fourth by lining a 1-1 sinker from Braves starter Charlie Morton (2-2) into the seats in right center to provide the game's only run.

Martinez (1-1) allowed three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings to get the win. Josh Hader picked up his fifth save of the season as the Padres snapped a three-game losing streak.

Morton gave up the one run on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings.

Rays 8, Reds 0

Yandy Diaz's leadoff home run ignited a six-run first inning and Drew Rasmussen tossed five shutout innings to lead visiting Tampa Bay to its second straight shutout win over Cincinnati.

Randy Arozarena had three hits and Rasmussen (3-1) limited the Reds to three hits while striking out seven to earn the win. After winning the series opener, 8-1, the Reds were outscored 18-0 in the final two games.

Tampa Bay pitching has tossed shutouts in six of its major league-leading 16 wins. The Rays made Levi Stoudt's major league debut a nightmare, scoring six runs on seven hits in the opening inning off the Cincinnati right-hander.

Yankees 3, Angels 2 (10 innings)

Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and New York beat visiting Los Angeles.

Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a homer in the top of the first before hitting a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning, but the Yankees never added on and lost the lead in the eighth before getting the win in extras against Matt Moore (1-1).

Ian Hamilton (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 10th to set it up for Torres. New York rookie starter Jhony Brito allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Griffin Canning allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Angels. He walked three and struck out four.

Cardinals 14, Diamondbacks 5

Tommy Edman drove in a career-high five runs and Nolan Gorman hit his first career grand slam to power St. Louis past visiting Arizona.

Edman went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a two-run double as the Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep. Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings.

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks in four innings. Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer and Pavin Smith hit a solo shot for Arizona.

Brewers 5, Mariners 3

Rookie Brice Turang's two-run single in the seventh inning helped Milwaukee rally past host Seattle to complete a three-game interleague series sweep.

The Mariners scored all five runs in the seventh, with pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez following Turang's hit with a two-run single off reliever Matt Brash (1-2). Milwaukee's Eric Lauer (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits in 7 2/3 innings to earn the victory. The left-hander walked one and struck out four.

With the Brewers up 5-3 and the bases loaded with one out in the ninth, Milwaukee called on Matt Bush, who got Tommy La Stella to fly out to shallow right and Jose Caballero to pop out to third to earn his first save of the season.

Guardians 3, Tigers 2

Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer and visiting Cleveland snapped Detroit's five-game winning streak.

Cal Quantrill (1-1) tossed six scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out four batters. Emmanuel Clase survived a ninth-inning jam to collect his sixth save.

Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry each hit solo home runs for the Tigers. Starter Spencer Turnbull (1-3) gave up three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Giants 5, Marlins 2 (11 innings)

Michael Conforto slugged a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the 11th inning, leading San Francisco past host Miami to snap a five-game losing streak.

Mike Yastrzemski added another two-run homer later in the 11th inning, also off reliever Devin Smeltzer (0-1), as the Giants avoided what would've been a three-game sweep.

Prior to Conforto's homer, Miami's bullpen had held the Giants scoreless for 15 innings in this series. Entering Wednesday and since April 11, the Marlins had ranked first in the majors in bullpen ERA (0.72).

Phillies 5, White Sox 2

Trea Turner went 3-for-5 and Taijuan Walker was strong through 6 1/3 innings to lift Philadelphia over host Chicago in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Turner had two RBIs and two runs while finishing a triple shy of the cycle for the Phillies, who have won four of their last six games. Walker (2-1) surrendered two runs on five hits while walking two and fanning three to record his second straight quality start.

Andrew Vaughn hit his first home run of the season and finished with two hits for Chicago, which lost for the sixth time in its last eight games. Luis Robert Jr. provided the White Sox's only other extra-base hit, a double in the first.

Mets 5, Dodgers 3

Brandon Nimmo went 5-for-5 including a two-run homer, and New York overcame the ejection of starter Max Scherzer to beat host Los Angeles.

Scherzer was ejected before the bottom of the fourth inning by crew chief Phil Cuzzi after a second examination of his glove. The veteran already was ordered to change gloves after an examination before the bottom of the third inning.

Former Met Noah Syndergaard (0-3) went six innings for the Dodgers, giving up two runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. It was his first start against the Mets after pitching six seasons with the club.

Pirates 14, Rockies 3

Andrew McCutchen and Rodolfo Castro homered and finished with two hits each, and Pittsburgh routed host Colorado in Denver.

Jason Delay and Connor Joe each had three hits, and Carlos Santana, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Mark Mathias had two hits apiece for Pittsburgh, which swept the three-game series. Johan Oviedo (2-1) allowed a run on three hits and struck out six in six innings for the win.

Ryan McMahon had three hits for Colorado, which has lost eight straight and five in a row at home.

Rangers 12, Royals 3

Marcus Semien went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs, and Ezequiel Duran hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning that blew the game open for Texas to beat Kansas City and complete a road sweep.

Semien drove Leody Taveras in on a single in the fourth, and the resulting 5-1 lead gave Rangers left-handed starter Martin Perez all the run support he needed to pick up the win. Perez (3-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and allowed only one run through his first five innings of work on a Bobby Witt Jr. home run. Perez finished with three runs and eight hits allowed.

With Nathaniel Lowe on from a walk and Adolis Garcia aboard, Jonah Heim's single loaded the bases to set the scene for Duran's game-altering double and 9-3 advantage. Brady Singer (1-2) took the loss for Kansas City, which has dropped 9 of 10, including six straight.

Cubs 12, Athletics 2

Patrick Wisdom capped a big West Coast trip with a two-run triple, Eric Hosmer hit his first home run of the season and Chicago spoiled the major league debut Oakland pitching prospect Mason Miller with a sweep-completing victory.

Left-hander Justin Steele (3-0) remained unbeaten with six strong innings, helping the Cubs complete a 5-1 California swing, with the only loss being a walk-off defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Miller touched 100 mph 15 times against the Cubs while working 4 1/3 innings, during which he allowed two runs and four hits. He walked one and struck out five, including Cody Bellinger, Edwin Rios and Wisdom in succession in the second inning.

Orioles 4, Nationals 0

Kyle Bradish pitched six shutout innings in his return to action and Adam Frazier smacked a two-run homer shortly after entering the game as a reserve to propel visiting Baltimore to a victory over Washington.

The Orioles, who were held to four hits, won both games in the two-game set as the Nationals failed to score a run on back-to-back nights. Tuesday's score was 1-0. Bradish (1-0), whose only other appearance this year came when he left with an injury in the second inning April 3 at Texas, gave up five hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (2-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits in six innings with seven strikeouts. He walked four. Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-4 for Washington as the game's only player with more than one hit.

Twins 10, Red Sox 4

Outfielder/first baseman Joey Gallo hit a three-run home run hours after being activated from the injured list to lead visiting Minnesota to a victory over Boston in the second game of a three-game series.

After missing 10 games with a right intercostal strain, Gallo hit his team-high fourth home run of the season to give the Twins a 7-0 lead in the third inning. Left fielder Trevor Larnach also hit a three-run home run for Minnesota, while second baseman Edouard Julien hit a two-run shot. Julien collected three hits in the victory, and Larnach had four RBIs.

Enrique Hernandez hit his third home run of the season for Boston. Hernandez had two hits in the game, and also scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Boston starter Corey Kluber (0-4) surrendered seven runs in five innings. He gave up six hits, walked two and struck out four. Joe Ryan (4-0) got the win.

Astros 8, Blue Jays 1

Luis Garcia threw seven shutout innings, Jake Meyers had a two-run double and Bryan Abreu pulled a magic act in relief as Houston beat visiting Toronto.

Garcia (1-2) labored over his first three starts of the season, surrendering 12 earned runs in 14 innings. He was sharp from the onset against the Blue Jays, recording his first six outs via strikeout to lead the Astros to a win in the series rubber match and their second series victory.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (1-3) gave up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.

--Field Level Media