MLB roundup: Rangers walk off Twins to end slide

Adolis Garcia led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run and the Texas Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Garcia, who had struck out in his four previous at-bats, drilled a 2-2 fastball by Twins reliever Josh Winder (2-1) 430 feet into the second deck in left for his 34th homer of the season.

Mitch Garver went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs, Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had two doubles and Corey Seager had two hits and a run for the Rangers, who won for just the fourth time in their last 16 games. Cody Bradford (3-1) picked up the win with a 1-2-3 ninth as Texas moved within one game of the first-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

Royce Lewis went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs, Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Edouard Julien had two hits and a run for Minnesota.

Athletics 10, Angels 6

Ryan Noda and Seth Brown hit two-run home runs and Oakland, no-hit for five innings, exploded late for a victory and a three-game sweep of visiting Los Angeles.

Scoring four runs in the sixth and six in the seventh, the A's overcame a 3-0 deficit en route to their first three-game series sweep since June 9-11 at Milwaukee. Angels starter Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter into the sixth before things fell apart big-time shortly after Zack Gelof beat out an infield single.

Noda followed with his 13th home run of the season, and three batters later, the pinch-hitting Brown greeted reliever Andrew Wantz with his 13th of the year, giving the A's a 4-3 lead. Eduardo Escobar and Luis Rengifo went deep for Los Angeles.

Phillies 4, Brewers 2

Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to help visiting Philadelphia rally for a win against Milwaukee and avoid a three-game series sweep.

Trea Turner had two hits and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 14 games for the Phillies, who had lost three straight. Left-hander Ranger Suarez pitched four innings in his first start since Aug. 13 because of a strained right hamstring. Suarez allowed two runs and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Brewers starter Wade Miley (7-4) had a no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings, but ended up taking the loss after allowing four runs and four hits in 6 1/3 frames. William Contreras extended his hitting streak to 13 with a homer, while Mark Canha also went deep.

Cubs 15, Reds 7

Mike Tauchman went 4-for-6 with a double and three RBIs and keyed a seven-run eighth inning to power visiting Chicago past Cincinnati for a four-game series split.

After Reds reliever Derek Law (4-5) allowed the first three batters to reach in the eighth on two singles and a hit batsman, Alexis Diaz came on for the Reds but gave up two-run singles to Nick Madrigal and Tauchman. Brett Kennedy relieved Diaz and surrendered Cody Bellinger's RBI sacrifice fly and Dansby Swanson's two-run double. The Cubs added Jeimer Candelario's solo shot and Ian Happ's two-run double in the ninth.

Bellinger homered and drove in three runs for Chicago. For the Reds, Tyler Stephenson finished 3-for-3 with a homer, a walk and three RBIs.

Mets 6, Mariners 3

Pete Alonso homered twice, finished with three hits and collected four RBIs for host New York, which beat Seattle in the rubber game of a three-game series.

The Mets won a series for just the fourth time since Aug. 1. The Mariners, who led Houston by a half-game in the AL West before the Astros' game Sunday night, lost for the fourth time in 18 games. Dominic Canzone and Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers for Seattle.

Alonso has 41 homers and 100 RBIs — the third time he's hit at least 40 homers and racked up at least 100 RBIs in five big-league seasons. Mets starter Tylor Megill (8-7) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings.

Marlins 6, Nationals 4

Miami scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning when Washington failed to turn a double play and went on to complete a four-game series sweep.

On Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s grounder, an errant throw to first by CJ Abrams allowed Miami to take the lead. Bryan De La Cruz then added a run-scoring single. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (7-12) worked eight innings for the victory. Tanner Scott worked the ninth for his fourth save, escaping after the Nationals had two runners on base with one out.

Luis Arraez opened the game with a home run, and the Marlins extended the lead to 3-0 later in the inning, but let it get away. Lane Thomas (3-for-5) homered in the bottom of the first for Washington's first run and hit a go-ahead single in a three-run fifth inning for the Nationals, who have a five-game losing streak.

Tigers 3, White Sox 2

Spencer Torkelson belted a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning and Tarik Skubal pitched seven strong innings as visiting Detroit defeated Chicago to secure a three-game sweep.

Detroit has won four straight for the first time since rolling off five consecutive victories from May 3-6. Skubal (4-3) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. He recorded each of his outs at the plate or in the infield.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games, but shortstop Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 for his first multi-hit game since Aug. 27. Anderson doubled to lead off the game, notching the 1,000th hit of his career.

Red Sox 7, Royals 3

Masataka Yoshida and Adam Duvall homered and Chris Sale earned his first win since May 26, leading Boston past host Kansas City in the rubber game of the three-game series.

Yoshida's three-run fly barely cleared the right-center field wall for his 14th home run and a 3-0 advantage with one out in the fourth inning. The rookie had two of the Red Sox's nine hits. Sale (6-3) allowed two singles and two walks in five innings, striking out five.

Salvador Perez got the Royals on the scoreboard with an RBI single off reliever Mauricio Llovera in the sixth. Dairon Blanco's two-run single in the ninth capped the scoring.

Cardinals 6, Pirates 4

Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman each drove in two runs as St. Louis defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Jordan Walker had a homer, a double and two runs for the Cardinals, who avoided a three-game sweep. St. Louis starter Zack Thompson (4-5) pitched a career-best seven innings while allowing three runs on seven hits.

Miguel Andujar hit a homer and drove in two runs for the Pirates, whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (8-14) allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and six walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays 7, Rockies 5

Spencer Horwitz homered among his three hits, Vladimir Guerrero also went deep and finished with two hits, and Toronto beat Colorado in Denver.

Ernie Clement also had three hits, Chad Green (1-0) pitched one inning for his first win since April 20, 2022, and Jordan Romano got the final three outs for his 32nd save for Toronto. The Blue Jays trail Texas by 1 1/2 games in the American League wild-card race.

Hunter Goodman had two hits for Colorado (50-86), and Chase Anderson was activated from the 15-day injured list to make his first start since late July for the Rockies. He allowed two runs on four hits in four innings.

Orioles 8, Diamondbacks 5

Cedric Mullins produced three hits and Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O'Hearn each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Baltimore over Arizona in Phoenix.

O'Hearn hit a double to start Baltimore's four-run rally in the sixth inning that put the Orioles ahead 8-4. Mullins hit a single to score O'Hearn and Ramon Urias followed with another single to move Mullins to second. Jordan Westburg then had an RBI double and Adley Rutschman hit a two-run double.

Arizona's Christian Walker closed the scoring with his 30th home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his 22nd home run of the season and Corbin Carroll added his 24th for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers 3, Braves 1

Miguel Rojas hit a go-ahead RBI double and rookie Bobby Miller went seven strong innings as Los Angeles avoided a four-game sweep at the hands of visiting Atlanta.

Mookie Betts had an RBI single among his three hits for the Dodgers, while the hard-throwing Miller gave up one run with three hits in his 17th career start, earning his second win against the top team in the National League.

Matt Olson hit his 44th home run for the Braves to tie Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Charlie Morton gave up two runs on six hits but could not get out of the fifth inning, when he allowed two runs after giving up one combined run over his last four outings (24 innings).

Padres 4, Giants 0

Juan Soto homered in the first inning for a third straight game, and right-hander Seth Lugo and three relievers blanked visiting San Francisco on four hits as San Diego scored a third straight win to conclude the National League West rivals' four-game series.

Xander Bogaerts was 4-for-4 in the game with a double and three singles. Manny Machado was 3-for-4. Lugo (6-6) gave up three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings. Nick Martinez, Scott Barlow and Josh Hader followed with scoreless innings, the Padres' closer getting three strikeouts around a walk.

Alex Cobb (7-6) gave up all four Padres runs on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts in just three innings. He threw 58 pitches after throwing 131 in his complete game last Tuesday. The Giants are 9-18 over their last 27 games and 4-17 in their last 21 road games.

Rays 6, Guardians 2

Taylor Walls hit a go-ahead, two-out RBI single in the eighth inning to help lift visiting Tampa Bay over Cleveland.

The Rays added three insurance runs in the ninth on RBI singles by Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes and Randy Arozarena's fielder's-choice grounder that plated Lowe. They avoided a sweep in the three-game series and put an end to the Guardians' four-game winning streak.

Ramon Laureano and Josh Naylor hit RBI singles for the Guardians. Naylor was in the lineup for the first time since July 31 after being reinstated from the injured list earlier Sunday.

