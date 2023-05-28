Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs, and Wander Franco chipped in with two hits and two RBIs to pace the Tampa Bay Rays in an 11-10 shootout victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays took two of three in the series but needed a 15-hit attack to hold on in the series finale as they scored in each of the first four innings. Tampa Bay had six players with multiple hits, led by Paredes, who also doubled. Luke Raley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs.

Advertisement

The Dodgers trailed 10-7 through four innings but used solo homers from Trayce Thompson, J.D. Martinez and Chris Taylor (his second of the game) to tie the score 10-10. Wander Franco's seventh-inning groundout scored the winning run.

Rays starter Josh Fleming allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits, including five home runs, in six innings. Jalen Beeks (2-2) threw one shutout inning for the win, and Jason Adam tossed two scoreless frames for his seventh save. Victor Gonzalez (1-2) took the loss.

Advertisement Advertisement

Braves 11, Phillies 4

Matt Olson hit two home runs, including one in the first inning to ignite a seven-run rally, and Spencer Strider struck out nine to help host Atlanta rout Philadelphia and earn a split of a four-game series.

Advertisement

The early uprising included back-to-back home runs -- a two-run shot by Olson and a solo homer from Austin Riley. Strider (5-2) pitched six innings and allowed two runs on two hits. He notched his 100th in 61 innings to become the fastest to reach 100 strikeouts since 1893.

Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies. Dylan Covey (0-1) retired only two batters in his first start since 2019 and was tagged for seven runs (five earned) on six hits.

Advertisement

Rockies 11, Mets 10

Ryan McMahon homered, had three hits and finished with five RBIs, Charlie Blackmon also went deep among his two hits and Colorado beat New York in Denver.

Advertisement

Randal Grichuk had three hits and two RBIs, Harold Castro added two hits and an RBI and Peter Lambert (1-1) tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win, Colorado's fifth in its last seven games. Jurickson Profar singled and scored a run for the Rockies, extending his on-base streak to 35 games.

Francisco Lindor and Francisco Alvarez homered, Tommy Pham had three hits and four RBIs and Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Eduardo Escobar and Starling Marte had two hits apiece for the Mets.

Advertisement

Mariners 6, Pirates 3 (10 innings)

Eugenio Suarez hit a walk-off, three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as Seattle defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh also homered for the Mariners, who improved to 6-1 on their 10-game homestand. Mariners left-hander Tayler Saucedo (2-0) stranded three runners in the top of the 10th, striking out Ke'Bryan Hayes to end the threat.

Trailing 3-1, the Pirates tied it in the eighth. Andrew McCutchen led off with an infield single off reliever Justin Topa and took second on a throwing error by shortstop J.P. Crawford. Bryan Reynolds lined a run-scoring triple into the right field corner and later scored on a wild pitch.

Advertisement

Yankees 10, Padres 7

Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in a seven-run third inning before getting hurt in the sixth as host New York chased Yu Darvish early and defeated San Diego.

Advertisement

Aaron Judge homered in the first and hit a game-tying RBI single before Rizzo's hit. Willie Calhoun hit an RBI double to knock out Darvish in the third. Darvish (3-4) allowed a season-high seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Gerrit Cole (6-0) allowed a homer to Jake Cronenworth two batters into the game and a two-run homer to Rougned Odor in the seventh. Cole allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits in six-plus innings. Rizzo left in the sixth inning with a neck injury after a collision at first base, but the ailment wasn't believed to be serious.

Advertisement

Orioles 3, Rangers 2

Austin Hays smacked his second RBI single of the game in the eighth inning to help host Baltimore avoid a sweep against Texas.

Advertisement

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish tossed 6 2/3 innings, limiting the Rangers to one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Reliever Danny Coulombe (2-1) earned the win despite recording just one out.

In his second career start, the Rangers' Cody Bradford pushed through a challenging first inning, allowing two runs before settling down to keep Texas close through five innings. Cole Ragans (2-2) took the loss.

Advertisement

Reds 8, Cubs 5

Spencer Steer clubbed a two-run homer for one of his two hits, rookie Matt McLain had four hits and one RBI and Nick Senzel drove in two as Cincinnati completed a three-game road sweep of Chicago.

Advertisement

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (3-3) wasn't efficient but kept the Cubs to only Patrick Wisdom's three-run, second-inning homer. He also yielded four other hits and three walks while striking out six to earn his first victory since April 15.

Wisdom also hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and Mike Tauchman added three hits for the Cubs, who have been outscored 35-11 during their four-game skid.

Advertisement

Guardians 4, Cardinals 3

Jose Ramirez ripped a two-run double into the right-center-field gap to deliver a walk-off victory in the ninth as Cleveland took two of three over visiting St. Louis.

Advertisement

Ryan Helsley (3-4) walked Myles Straw and Steven Kwan on eight pitches in the ninth, putting the tying and winning runs on base. Four-time American League All-Star Ramirez delivered the telling blow, sending Kwan racing home from first for the win.

Cleveland rookie Hunter Gaddis kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard through four innings before St. Louis' Alec Burleson, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt belted three home runs in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Gaddis allowed the three earned runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings before Xzavion Curry (1-0) earned the win by pitching three scoreless innings.

Advertisement

Brewers 7, Giants 5

William Contreras hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs to help Milwaukee beat visiting San Francisco and salvage one game of a four-game series.

Advertisement

Owen Miller had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs for the Brewers, who were outscored 23-2 in the first three games of the series. Colin Rea (2-3) allowed four runs and five hits in six-plus innings, and Devin Williams recorded the final four outs for his eighth save.

Mike Yastrzemski and Blake Sabol homered for the Giants, who had won six of seven and 10 of 12. Alex Cobb (4-2) gave up a season-high seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks 4, Red Sox 2

Merrill Kelly struck out a season high-tying 10 batters over 6 1/3 innings and Corbin Carroll belted a two-run homer to lift Arizona past Boston in Phoenix.

Advertisement

Kelly (6-3) allowed one run while improving to 5-0 in his past six starts. Ketel Marte had a pair of singles to extend his career-best on-base streak to 27 games for the Diamondbacks, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Justin Turner homered to lead off the eighth inning and Alex Verdugo had an RBI single for the Red Sox, who struck out 15 times en route to losing for the fifth time in seven games. Tanner Houck (3-4) fell to 0-4 in his past six outings after permitting four runs on six hits in four innings.

Advertisement

Astros 10, Athletics 1

Yordan Alvarez homered twice and Jose Abreu belted his first of the year as visiting Houston hit a season-best seven home runs to complete a three-game sweep of reeling Oakland.

Advertisement

Jake Meyers, Chas McCormick, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena also homered for the Astros, who outscored the A's 21-6 in the series. Cristian Javier (6-1) combined with four relievers on a six-hitter as Houston won for the 11th time in 13 games.

Oakland reliever Luis Medina (0-4) gave up three of the home runs, including a three-run blast by Meyers and Altuve's first of the season. Ryan Noda homered and hit a double for the A's, who dropped their 11th straight.

Advertisement

Marlins 2, Angels 0

Making his fourth major league start, Eury Perez threw five shutout innings while Nick Fortes finished a triple shy of the cycle and Miami completed a three-game sweep of Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Advertisement

Perez (2-1), who stands 6-foot-8 and just turned 20 years old in April, gave up just two hits and struck out only three. JT Chargois allowed two hits and a walk in the ninth inning but still earned the first save of his six-year major league career.

It was the first time the Angels have been shut out this season, ending a streak of 94 consecutive games going back to Aug. 21. Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval (3-4) pitched well, giving up two runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings.

Advertisement

Tigers 6, White Sox 5 (10 innings)

Eric Haase hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, giving host Detroit a victory over Chicago.

Advertisement

Haase knocked in automatic runner Spencer Torkelson, who had advanced to third on a long fly ball. Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam for Detroit, which won three of four games in the series. Alex Lange (3-0) struck out two batters in the 10th and picked up the win.

Reynaldo Lopez (0-4) took the loss. Eloy Jimenez drove in two runs and Romy Gonzalez hit his first homer of the season for the White Sox. With one out in the ninth, Riley Greene tripled off Joe Kelly. Javier Baez grounded out as Greene scored to tie the score at 5-5.

Advertisement

Blue Jays 3, Twins 0

Jose Berrios pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and Alejandro Kirk had a two-run single to lead Toronto to a victory over Minnesota in the rubber match of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Berrios (5-4) improved to 3-1 in five career starts against his former team, allowing four hits and five walks while striking out five. George Springer went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and run and Bo Bichette also had two hits for Toronto.

Matt Wallner went 2-for-2 with two walks for the Twins. Bailey Ober (3-2) dropped his second straight start by allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

Advertisement

Royals 3, Nationals 2

Kansas City took advantage of a ninth-inning error to rally for a win over visiting Washington.

Advertisement

With one out, MJ Melendez reached second when first baseman Dominic Smith misplayed a grounder. One out later, Michael Massey's single to right field gave the Royals their second walk-off win of the year. Solo home runs by Melendez in the seventh inning and Edward Olivares in the eighth forged a tie.

Scott Barlow (2-3) picked up the victory by pitching a hitless ninth inning, while Chad Kuhl (0-3) was the hard-luck loser. Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore struck out a career-high 11 while matching his career best with seven innings, allowing a run on three hits and a walk.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media