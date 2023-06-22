Jake Fraley launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the host Cincinnati Reds ran their winning streak to 11 games by rallying for a 5-3 win over the floundering Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon.

Luke Maile also drove in two runs and the Reds' bullpen threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts in relief of rookie starter Andrew Abbott. Ian Gibaut (8-1) struck out two in the eighth for the win, and Buck Farmer picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth.

The Rockies hit three solo home runs among their six hits in losing their eighth straight game. They were swept in the three-game series at Cincinnati.

Reliever Daniel Bard (3-1) took the loss after surrendering the two runs in the eighth. Fraley's ninth homer of the season followed a double by rookie Elly De La Cruz. The Reds have their longest winning streak since capturing 12 in a row in 1957, and they came from behind to win for the 26th time this season.

Rays 7, Orioles 2

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes hit back-to-back homers, Taj Bradley fired six strong innings and Tampa Bay split a two-game series with Baltimore in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Arozarena went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Bradley (5-3) allowed only three hits. Snapping their season-long three-game skid, the Rays improved to 32-8 at home and 70-40 against the Orioles since 2017.

Baltimore's Ramon Urias and Gunnar Henderson homered and Ryan O'Hearn extended his hitting streak to nine. Tyler Wells (6-3) yielded four runs, two earned, on four hits over five innings.

Rangers 6, White Sox 3

Ezequiel Duran and Jonah Heim each had a home run among their two hits and Martin Perez pitched seven strong innings to boost Texas past host Chicago in the rubber game of their three-game series.

Perez (7-3) scattered three runs (two earned) and four hits. Josh Sborz and Will Smith combined to retire the last six White Sox.

Chicago starter Michael Kopech (3-6) gave up three runs and four hits in four innings. Touki Toussaint delivered four scoreless, hitless innings in his White Sox debut.

Blue Jays 6, Marlins 3

Toronto scored five second-inning runs against Sandy Alcantara and defeated host Miami.

The Blue Jays were led by George Springer, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Matt Chapman, who slugged his 10th homer of the season. Kevin Gausman (7-3) improved to 4-1 in his career against the Marlins. He allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings.

Alcantara (2-6), the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed 10 hits and five runs in seven innings. Miami's Luis Arraez went 2-for-5. He leads the majors with a .398 batting average.

Cubs 8, Pirates 3

Nico Hoerner homered and hit a two-run triple as visiting Chicago completed a three-game series sweep of Pittsburgh.

Ian Happ added a two-run double and Nick Madrigal a two-run single for the Cubs, who are on a 10-2 run. Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (3-2) gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Josh Palacios hit an RBI double for the Pirates, who were held to two hits and have been swept in three straight series, two by the Cubs. Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (6-7) allowed five runs (three earned) and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1

Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of one-run ball, and Emmanuel Rivera and Alek Thomas each delivered three hits and an RBI as Arizona defeated host Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks secured a victory in the three-game series with their fourth win in six games. Arizona improved to 2-1 on a seven-game road trip that is set to continue with a Thursday matinee makeup game in Washington before the team flies cross-country to open a series in San Francisco on Friday night.

The Brewers were outhit 9-3 on the way to their eighth loss in 12 games. Starter Julio Teheran took a no-decision after spacing two hits, four walks and three strikeouts over five shutout innings.

Tigers 9, Royals 4

Zack Short had three hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as host Detroit rolled past Kansas City.

Eric Haase also drove in three runs and Javier Baez had two hits, including the 1,000th of his career, and knocked in two runs. The bottom third of Detroit's batting order drove in seven runs.

Matthew Boyd (5-5) collected his first home win this season, holding the Royals to two runs and six hits in six innings. Kansas City starter Brady Singer (4-7) gave up five runs and seven hits in seven innings. Freddy Fermin led the Royals' offense with three hits and two RBIs.

Nationals 3, Cardinals 0

Trevor Williams and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter as Washington snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating visiting St. Louis, the Nationals' first home win in 10 tries.

Mason Thompson, Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey worked in relief of Williams (4-4) as Washington's pitchers posted the team's second shutout of the season. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (4-5) gave up two runs on eight hits in seven innings.

CJ Abrams went 3-for-3 with a home run and Luis Garcia had two doubles and scored two runs to lead Washington's 10-hit attack.

Astros 10, Mets 8

Alex Bregman hit the tiebreaking RBI single in the fourth inning and Yainer Diaz followed with what proved to be the decisive two-run homer for host Houston, which outlasted New York in a back-and-forth game.

Chas McCormick also hit a two-run homer while Bregman and Corey Julks had two RBIs apiece for the Astros, who won the final two games of the three-game series following a five-game losing streak.

Daniel Vogelbach had three RBIs and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer for the Mets, who fell to 0-5-1 in their last six series, a span in which they are 4-13.

Yankees 4, Mariners 2

Rookie Jhonny Brito pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the longest start of his career and host New York beat Seattle.

Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney homered off Luis Castillo (4-6) as the Yankees also won consecutive games for the first time since losing Aaron Judge. Rookie Anthony Volpe also connected in the seventh. Brito (4-3) struck out three and walked one.

Castillo, whom the Yankees tried to acquire at last year's deadline from the Cincinnati Reds, allowed three runs on four hits in five innings for his fourth straight loss.

Guardians 7, Athletics 6

Josh Naylor had four hits, including a solo home run, to help Cleveland rally past visiting Oakland in the second game of a three-game series.

Jose Ramirez had three hits and Steven Kwan delivered two for the Guardians, who have won three in a row. Cleveland starter Gavin Williams went 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut. He allowed four runs (all in the third inning), four hits, struck out four and walked three.

Ryan Noda hit a three-run homer and Esteury Ruiz had three hits for the Athletics, who have lost seven straight following a seven-game winning streak. Starter Paul Blackburn allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings.

Twins 5, Red Sox 4 (10 innings)

Kyle Farmer delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning as Minnesota snapped a three-game skid with a win over Boston in Minneapolis.

The Twins had runners on second and third before Farmer's one-out single off Kaleb Ort (1-1) ended Boston's six-game winning streak. Max Kepler homered and drove in two runs for Minnesota, which had lost five of its previous six games. Jovani Moran (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the win.

Justin Turner, who has 14 RBIs in his last nine games, homered among his two hits and drove in two runs for Boston, which went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

--Field Level Media