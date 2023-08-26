MLB roundup: Tigers rookie Parker Meadows blasts walk-off HR

Rookie Parker Meadows blasted a three-run home run — the first of his career — with two outs in the ninth to give the host Detroit Tigers a stunning 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Friday.

Meadows' long ball off Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-4) wasted seven no-hit innings by Houston starter Framber Valdez. Javier Baez tied the game with a run-scoring single before Meadows, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the week and was playing in just his fourth major league game, deposited a slider over the right field wall.

Valdez, who walked five and struck out six, was removed after throwing 114 pitches. He tossed a complete-game no-hitter four starts ago on Aug. 1 against Cleveland. Houston, which has lost six of its last eight, was held to one hit.

Detroit starter Matt Manning allowed only one unearned run and one hit in 6 1/3 innings. Manning, who didn't walk a batter, departed with an apparent back injury. Alex Lange (6-3) picked up the win in relief.

Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4

Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a go-ahead RBI double and three runs to lead Los Angeles to a come-from-behind win at Boston.

Max Muncy had two hits and three RBIs, while Mookie Betts doubled and scored twice in his first game as a visitor in Boston. Los Angeles starter Lance Lynn (10-9) won despite yielding 10 hits and four runs, three earned, in six-plus innings. Evan Phillips notched his 20th save.

Five Red Sox logged multiple hits, including Alex Verdugo and Trevor Story, who both homered. Nick Pivetta (9-7) took the loss in relief after yielding four runs in two innings.

Yankees 6, Rays 2

Gerrit Cole fired a masterful 7 2/3 innings, DJ LeMahieu homered twice and New York opened its 10-game road trip by handling Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

In crafting his fifth game with double-digit strikeouts (11), Cole (11-4) yielded two runs (one earned) on three hits without a walk and lowered his American League-leading ERA to 2.95. LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a walk, scored three times and hit solo homers in the fifth and eighth innings — his first multi-homer game since 2021. Gleyber Torres (two runs) and Anthony Volpe had two hits apiece as the Yankees won for the fifth time in 11 meetings with the Rays thus far.

Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin (13-8) allowed two runs on seven hits. He set season highs in strikeouts (11) and pitches (103) while walking one. Yandy Diaz rocked a solo homer, but the Rays produced only four hits and saw their four-game winning streak end.

Twins 12, Rangers 2

Carlos Correa, Edouard Julien and Max Kepler homered and Sonny Gray allowed one run over seven innings as Minnesota prevailed in Minneapolis, handing Texas its eighth consecutive loss.

Matt Wallner had a bases-clearing triple and a double while scoring three times for the Twins. Gray (7-6) served up a solo homer to Mitch Garver and later hit Garver with a pitch, sparking the benches to empty briefly.

Leody Taveras had two doubles while Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe each had two hits for Texas. Dane Dunning (9-6) allowed four runs on five hits and six walks in four innings.

Athletics 12, White Sox 4

Nick Allen went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to back Zach Neal's first major league victory in seven years as visiting Oakland routed Chicago.

Oakland assured itself of at least a split of the four-game series after out-hitting slumping Chicago 15-6 and capitalizing on three White Sox errors. The White Sox have lost seven of nine, while the A's have won four of five. Neal (1-0) spaced four runs, two earned, and five hits in five innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

White Sox righty Dylan Cease (5-7) was tagged for nine runs, eight earned, and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out six.

Mariners 7, Royals 5

J.P. Crawford homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning and Seattle defeated visiting Kansas City to pull into a tie for first place in the American League West.

The Mariners won for the ninth time in their past 10 games to move past the Houston Astros and climb level with the Texas Rangers in the division race. Reliever Isaiah Campbell (4-0) got the victory and Andres Munoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.

Kyle Isbel homered for the Royals, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Braves 5, Giants 1

Michael Harris II homered, singled twice, scored three times and drove in two runs, Spencer Strider threw seven sharp innings and Atlanta opened a three-game road series with a triumph over San Francisco.

Matt Olson contributed an RBI double and sacrifice fly to Atlanta's third win over San Francisco in four meetings over the past eight days, this one in the opener of a 10-game road trip. Strider (15-4) was pulled after seven innings for the third consecutive start, this time after allowing one run and three hits. He walked one and struck out nine.

Logan Webb (9-10) worked 5 1/3 innings, and he yielded all five Braves runs on six hits. Wade Meckler had two singles and a walk in three plate appearances for the Giants, who lost a series opener for the fifth consecutive time. San Francisco, a contender for a National League wild-card playoff spot, has dropped 13 of its past 18 games.

Angels 3, Mets 1

Patrick Sandoval tossed six solid innings and earned the win Friday night as visiting Los Angeles edged New York in the opener of a three-game series.

Brandon Drury hit a third-inning sacrifice fly and Mike Moustakas immediately followed with an RBI single for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Nolan Schanuel added a run-scoring single in the ninth. Shohei Ohtani, serving as the Angels' designated hitter in his first game after being shut down from pitching due to an elbow injury, went 1-for-2 with a double and three walks.

Francisco Lindor homered for the Mets, who have lost three straight and four of five.

Nationals 7, Marlins 4

Joan Adon pitched 5 2/3 no-hit innings, Joey Meneses had three RBIs and Carter Kieboom slugged a two-run homer to lead Washington to a win over host Miami.

Adon (2-0) finished the game allowing just two hits and no walks in six scoreless innings. The Nationals also got an assist from reliever Robert Garcia, who pitched two scoreless innings after Miami had scored four times on Mason Thompson.

Braxton Garrett (7-5) took the loss, allowing seven hits, no walks and three runs in a quality start.

Phillies 7, Cardinals 2

Alec Bohm homered to lead off the sixth inning and Kyle Schwarber did the same in the seventh, helping lift host Philadelphia over St. Louis.

Philadelphia's Garrett Stubbs had a two-run double and Schwarber added a go-ahead RBI double in the second. Bohm and Bryce Harper each had two hits and scored twice for the Phillies, who have won three of their last four games. Nine of Philadelphia's 11 hits went for extra bases.

St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt belted a two-run homer to the opposite field in the first inning. Nolan Arenado exited in the seventh with lower back tightness for the Cardinals, who have lost seven of their last nine games. Miles Mikolas (6-10) dropped to 0-5 in his last six starts after permitting five runs on eight hits in six innings.

Orioles 5, Rockies 4

Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Baltimore rallied past visiting Colorado to open a three-game series.

Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also homered for the Orioles, who have won three straight. However, Baltimore closer Felix Bautista exited one strike away from ending the game due to discomfort in his pitching arm. Danny Coulombe recorded the last strike on his only pitch for his second save.

Ezequiel Tovar hit a two-run home run for the Rockies, but they lost their fifth consecutive game.

Brewers 7, Padres 3

Rowdy Tellez capped a five-run third inning with a three-run homer — his first long ball since May 22 — as Milwaukee beat visiting San Diego to match its season high with a sixth consecutive win.

Brandon Woodruff (3-1) held the Padres to just a Manny Machado solo homer in six innings. Tellez, Carlos Santana, Willy Adames and Mark Canha each had two hits for the Brewers.

Padres starter Yu Darvish (8-10) yielded five runs on six hits in four innings. San Diego's Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

Guardians 5, Blue Jays 2

Ramon Laureano hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs as Cleveland defeated host Toronto.

Bo Naylor and Andres Gimenez added solo home runs for the Guardians in the opener of the three-game series. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who have now lost three in a row.

Cleveland right-handed rookie Tanner Bibee (10-3) allowed two runs, six hits, and one walk with five strikeouts in six innings. Emmanuel Clase closed things out for the Guardians and overcame an error in the ninth to earn his 34th save of the season, his 100th with Cleveland and 101st of his career.

Diamondbacks 10, Reds 8

Brandon Pfaadt recorded his first career victory, Jace Peterson tripled twice and drove in three runs, and Arizona extended its winning streak to six games by beating Cincinnati in Phoenix.

Pfaadt (1-6) allowed two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings in his 13th career start for Arizona, which has won 11 of its past 13 games.

Nick Martini hit two homers and drove in four runs for the Reds, who have lost two straight following a three-game winning streak. Hunter Greene (2-6) gave up five runs on five hits with five walks over 3 2/3 innings.

Pirates 2, Cubs 1

Mitch Keller pitched eight scoreless innings as Pittsburgh downed visiting Chicago.

Keller (11-8) held the Cubs to four hits with six strikeouts and one walk while throwing 93 pitches. This came on the heels of Keller striking out 12 over six innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins in his previous start last Saturday.

In the first, Ke'Bryan Hayes opened with a single to left. He went to third when Bryan Reynolds doubled to the corner in right. Andrew McCutchen grounded out, with Hayes scoring for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead. Joshua Palacios hit into a fielder's choice, with the choice being for second baseman Nico Hoerner to throw home. Reynolds beat that throw to increase the lead to 2-0.

—Field Level Media