MLB roundup: Yanks get two landmark homers, beat Astros

Aaron Judge recorded a milestone home run and capped a barrage against Justin Verlander as the visiting New York Yankees slugged their way to a 6-2 victory in Houston on Friday, snapping the Astros' five-game win streak.

Judge drilled the first pitch of the top of the fifth inning 426 feet to center field, notching his 250th homer in his 810th game to become the fastest player in major league history to reach the milestone.

Advertisement

It was his 30th home run of the year, and he joined DJ LeMahieu, Jasson Dominguez and Giancarlo Stanton as Yankees who homered off Verlander. Dominguez, was the second-ranked prospect in the Yankees' farm system, was making his major league debut at age 20.

Verlander (10-7) allowed four home runs in a start for the fifth time in his career. He was charged with six runs on eight hits over six innings.

Advertisement Advertisement

Braves 6, Dodgers 3

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a home run and a double as Atlanta continued to establish its dominance in the National League with a victory at Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Travis d'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna also homered as the Braves won the first two games in a four-game series between the top two teams in the NL. Ozuna had three hits. Max Fried (6-1) went seven scoreless innings and struck out a season-high 10, and Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his third save.

Kolten Wong hit a three-run home run in his first at-bat as a member of the Dodgers. Julio Urias (11-8) gave up five runs on nine hits, three of them home runs, in five innings.

Advertisement

Cubs 6, Reds 2 (Game 1)

Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs to lift Chicago over host Cincinnati in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Advertisement

Bellinger cranked a solo shot in the fourth inning and added a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth. Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki also went deep for the Cubs. Jordan Wicks (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits in five innings.

Noelvi Marte and Will Benson each had an RBI single for the Reds. Graham Ashcraft (7-9) gave up three runs on six hits in five-plus innings.

Advertisement

Reds 3, Cubs 2 (Game 2)

Noelvi Marte hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to lift host Cincinnati to a win over Chicago in the finale of a day-night doubleheader.

Advertisement

With the Reds trailing 2-1 and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Nick Martini ripped a solo home run over the right-center-field wall to tie things up. Three batters later, Marte's game-winning hit gave Cincinnati its third win in nine games. Jake Fraley went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Cody Bellinger homered among his two hits and Ian Happ had a run-scoring single for the Cubs, who have won 10 of their past 14 games despite taking the loss.

Advertisement

Marlins 8, Nationals 5 (11 innings)

Bryan De La Cruz and pinch hitter Jon Berti had run-scoring singles and Garrett Hampson smashed a two-run home run in the 11th inning to lift Miami past host Washington.

Advertisement

It was only Hampson's second homer in 72 games this year as the Marlins won for the second night in a row. Tanner Scott (7-4) got the victory despite being charged with an unearned run in each of the extra innings.

CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas and Travis Blankenhorn homered for the Nationals, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks 4, Orioles 2

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker each hit a two-run homer to help Arizona notch a victory over Baltimore at Phoenix.

Advertisement

Zach Davies (2-5) allowed one run and four hits in six innings for his first victory since June 7 as the Diamondbacks ended a three-game slide. Paul Sewald tossed a scoreless ninth inning for 29th save. Arizona pulled even with the San Francisco Giants in the race for the National League's third wild-card berth.

Ryan O'Hearn drove in both runs for the Orioles, who have lost two straight after winning nine of their previous 11. Gunnar Henderson and O'Hearn had two hits apiece.

Advertisement

Twins 5, Rangers 1

Jordan Luplow, Christian Vazquez and Jorge Polanco homered and Joe Ryan tossed six strong innings as Minnesota opened a three-game series against Texas with a victory in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Ryan (10-8) allowed one run on three hits. Relievers Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Jhoan Duran each pitched a scoreless inning to help snap Minnesota's two-game skid.

Texas was held to three hits and lost for the 11th time in 14 games. Corey Seager hit his 26th home run of the season and second in as many games.

Advertisement

Guardians 3, Rays 2

Gabriel Arias had an RBI single and scored the go-ahead run on Bo Naylor's double in the seventh inning, lifting host Cleveland to a victory over Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Arias collected two hits, and Kole Calhoun had an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning to send the Guardians to their third win in a row and fifth in the past seven games.

Randy Arozarena and Rene Pinto each had an RBI double for the Rays, who had their four-game winning streak end.

Advertisement

Pirates 4, Cardinals 2 (10 innings)

Liover Peguero reached base three times and scored twice as visiting Pittsburgh defeated St. Louis in 10 innings for their fourth consecutive victory.

Advertisement

Andrew McCutchen's infield single drove in the go-ahead run in the Pirates' three-run 10th. Colin Selby (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning, and David Bednar allowed one run in the bottom of the 10th his 30th save.

Willson Contreras homered for the Cardinals, who lost for the 11th time in 15 games. JoJo Romero (4-2) took the loss by giving up three runs (two earned) in the 10th.

Advertisement

Mets 2, Mariners 1

Daniel Vogelbach delivered the go-ahead single in the eighth inning as host New York edged Seattle.

Advertisement

Vogelbach's winning hit came against Andres Munoz (3-6). The Mariners' J.P. Crawford and the Mets' Brandon Nimmo hit solo homers earlier.

New York's Phil Bickford (4-4) allowed one hit in the eighth inning, and Drew Smith notched his third save by working around a walk and a hit in the ninth.

Advertisement

Royals 13, Red Sox 2

Salvador Perez hit two home runs as Kansas City emphatically curbed a six-game skid, defeating visiting Boston.

Advertisement

Perez's 3-for-5, four-RBI night led a Royals offense that totaled four homers and 17 hits. Bobby Witt Jr. (3-for-5) and Nelson Velazquez also left the yard as part of multi-hit efforts. Jordan Lyles (4-15) pitched eight innings, yielding just a two-run home run by Alex Verdugo in the eighth.

James Paxton (7-5) was charged with six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings as the Red Sox took their fifth loss in a row.

Advertisement

Tigers 4, White Sox 2

Jake Rogers had three hits, Riley Greene hit a two-run single and Eduardo Rodriguez allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings to lift visiting Detroit past Chicago.

Advertisement

Rodriguez (10-7) yielded six hits and two walks while striking out seven. Detroit out-hit Chicago 11-9, with Miguel Cabrera and Greene collecting two hits each.

Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Benintendi each had two hits for the White Sox, who lost for the third time in four games. Touki Toussaint (2-7) gave up three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

Padres 7, Giants 3

San Diego scored three runs on back-to-back homers by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto before San Francisco starter Tristan Beck retired a hitter in the first inning, leading the Padres to a victory over the visiting Giants.

Advertisement

Padres starter Michael Wacha (11-2) walked two and struck out six while throwing a season-high 108 pitches. All nine San Diego batters had at least one hit, led by Luis Campusano with three.

Beck (3-3) gave up six runs on nine hits with no walks and no strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

Blue Jays 13, Rockies 9

Ernie Clement and Brandon Belt homered and had two hits each, Danny Jansen also went deep, and Toronto beat Colorado in Denver.

Advertisement

Whit Merrifield and George Springer finished with three hits each and Kevin Kiermaier had two hits for the Blue Jays. Genesis Cabrera (3-1), the third of seven Toronto pitchers, got the win despite blowing a lead and getting just one out.

Nolan Jones homered among his three hits, Elehuris Montero also went deep and had two hits while Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon had two hits apiece for the Rockies, who have lost four straight.

Advertisement

Brewers 7, Phillies 5

Milwaukee scored three runs on an eighth-inning error and held on for a win against visiting Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series.

Advertisement

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. Devin Williams (8-3) got the win after blowing a save chance.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler gave up three runs and five hits in six innings. He also struck out 10 without issuing a walk. Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a homer for Philadelphia.

Advertisement

A's 9, Angels 2

JP Sears won at home for the first time this season, Zack Gelof capped a five-run fourth inning with a two-run double and Oakland routed visiting Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Esteury Ruiz collected a single, a double, a home run, two runs, two RBIs and his 54th steal of the season, while Jordan Diaz had two doubles, a single, a run and an RBI for the A's. Sears (3-11) fired six scoreless innings.

Logan O'Hoppe homered among his two hits for the Angels. Patrick Sandoval (7-11) allowed five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media