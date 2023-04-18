Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

MLB to have Atlantic League test three rules in 2023

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 14, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; MLB has moved to using a bigger 18 base (right) from the standard 15 base during demonstrations of rules changes for the 2023 MLB season and how they will be implemented for spring training and the regular season at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Feb 14, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; MLB has moved to using a bigger 18 base (right) from the standard 15 base during demonstrations of rules changes for the 2023 MLB season and how they will be implemented for spring training and the regular season at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Image: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball will use its partnership with the Atlantic League to test a trio of rules, including two new ones, in order to assess their viability.

Watch
Cup predictions for Manchester United | Toheeb Jimoh
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Stop dunking! Giannis' injury could've been prevented | Andy Reacts
Yesterday
How Joshua Malina landed his role on Sports Night | (Being friends with Aaron Sorkin didn't hurt)
Yesterday

The Atlantic League will be the first to use new rules target toward pinch runners, pitchers and designated hitters when the collection of 10 independent teams starts their regular seasons on April 28.

Advertisement

A "designated pinch runner" rule will allow one player who is not in the starting lineup to pinch run multiple times in a game. That runner and the player leaving the field for the pinch runner can return to the game.

A "single disengagement per at-bat" rule will permit the pitcher to disengage from the pitching rubber just once per at-bat instead of the new MLB rule that allows two disengagements per AB.

Top Image
Tout Image
Over 70% off
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - Down from Over $700 to $147

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - Down from Over $700 to $147

3-in-1 mopping robot vacuum
This self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop can handle hardwood and carpets alike and even pair with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Atlantic League also will continue to experiment with a "double hook DH" rule that allows teams to use the DH for an entire game as long as the starting pitcher completes five innings. Otherwise, the team will lose its DH for the remainder of the game.

The league, which has teams in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky, has been experimenting with rules changes, per MLB's request, since 2019.

Advertisement

Among the rules tested in the past were infield shift restrictions and larger bases, both of which were put into use at the MLB level this season.

Other rules tested in the league during recent seasons and not implemented at the MLB level included an automated tracking system to call balls and strikes, moving the pitching rubber back one foot from home plate, and an option to "steal" first base if the catcher failed to handle a pitched ball at any point in the count.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media