Mookie Betts (grand slam), Dodgers overpower Padres

Mookie Betts capped an eight-run Dodgers fourth inning with a grand slam home run off a 3-and-0 pitch from Padres starter Seth Lugo to lead visiting Los Angeles to a 13-7 victory on Monday in San Diego

The Dodgers were trailing 5-4 when Betts connected on his 31st home run -- the Dodgers' eight-run fourth coming immediately after the Padres scored five runs in the bottom of the third against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin

Advertisement

Two innings later, the Dodgers scored five runs in the sixth off Padres reliever Scott Barlow

Catcher Luis Campusano drove in four runs for the Padres with four hits including two home runs

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dodgers won three games in the four-game series and are 8-2 against the Padres this season. The Padres haven't won a season series from the Dodgers since 2010

Freddie Freeman opened the Dodgers fourth with a single to center. After Will Smith few out, Max Muncy drew a walk. David Peralta and Jason Heyward followed with back-to-back doubles to make it 5-3. After Enrique Hernandez walked, James Outman lined a single to right to load the bases. Miguel Rojas made it 5-4 with a bloop single to left center that fell just beyond the reach of the Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts

Advertisement

That brought up Betts with the bases loaded and one out. Lugo missed badly with three straight pitches before throwing a fastball over the heart of the plate. Betts drove it 396 feet to left center

Hernandez opened the sixth with his seventh homer on Barlow's first pitch. Rojas followed with an RBI double, Smith had a RBI single, Muncy hit a two-run double and Peralta drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly

Advertisement

Outman went 4-for-4 with a double and a walk. Freeman, Smith and Rojas each had two hits while Muncy, Peralta and Heyward each drove in two runs

In the third, Ji Man Choi drew an inning-opening walk ahead of a 421-foot home run to center by Campusano. Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim followed with back-to-back singles ahead of a two-run double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis scored on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado

Advertisement

Campusano had an RBI single in the sixth and a solo homer in the ninth

Gonsolin (7-4) ran his career record against the Padres to 6-0 despite giving up six runs on nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings. Lugo (4-6) gave up eight runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi