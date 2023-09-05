WNBA

Mystics veteran G Kristi Toliver has torn ACL

By
Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Kristi Toliver before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver has a torn ACL in her right knee, coach Eric Thibault told the Washington Post on Tuesday.

Toliver suffered a noncontact injury in Sunday's road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and had to be carried off the floor. Thibault said before Toliver underwent an MRI exam that the team wasn't expecting good news.

Toliver, 36, is in her second stint with the Mystics after playing with them 2017-19 and helping them win their first WNBA title.

She was limited to 11 games off the bench in 2023 due to plantar fasciitis. She averaged 3.6 points and 9.0 minutes per game.

In 380 career games (289 starts) across 14 seasons with the Chicago Sky (2009), Sparks (2010-16; 2021-22) and Mystics, Toliver has averaged 11.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. She was a three-time All-Star (2013, 2018, 2019).

Toliver has also served as an assistant coach for the NBA's Washington Wizards (2018-20) and Dallas Mavericks (2021-present) during the final years of her playing career.

Ahead of Tuesday night's road game at the Phoenix Mercury, the Mystics also sent center Shakira Austin (hip) back to Washington to be evaluated by team doctors.

—Field Level Media