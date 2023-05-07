Nathan Eovald, Rangers shut down Angels

Nathan Eovaldi threw eight shutout innings to lead the Texas Rangers to a 10-1 win against the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif

Eovaldi (4-2) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two to stretch his shutout streak to 20 innings.

Eovaldi was coming off his first MLB nine-inning shutout in a 2-0 win against the New York Yankees last Saturday.

Jonah Heim had two hits and three RBIs and Travis Jankowski had three hits and two RBIs for the Rangers, who have won five of seven

Brandon Drury had two hits, including a solo homer in the ninth inning for the Angels, who were riding a season-high five-game winning streak, including a 5-4 come-from-behind win in 10 innings against Texas in the series opener on Friday night

Angels starter Reid Detmers (0-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked two

Detmers struck out six through three innings, but issued his first walk to Adolis Garcia to lead off the fourth and he eventually scored on a single by Heim for a 1-0 lead.

Leody Taveras followed with another single just out of reach of shortstop Zach Neto and Jankowski delivered a two-out RBI single to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Marcus Semien then hit a ground ball down the third-base line. Gio Urshela made a diving backhand stop, but his throw to first was late and Taveras scored to make it 3-0.

The Rangers tacked on seven runs in the ninth on RBI singles by Robbie Grossman, Nathaniel Lowe, Garcia and Jankowski, two on an infield single by Heim and another on a base-loaded walk to make it 10-0

Eovaldi, in his first season with the Rangers after spending the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, picked up momentum as he went along

Mike Trout singled off the glove of third baseman Josh Jung with one out in the first inning and Ward singled on out later, putting runners on the corners with two outs, but Eovaldi got Drury to fly out to deep center to end the only threat.

--Field Level Media