Nathan MacKinnon carries Avs past Leafs in shootout

Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of a shootout, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche defeated the Toronto Maple Leaf 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who made 17 saves during the game, stopped William Nylander in the shootout before Auston Matthews' shot missed and Mitchell Marner had a failed shot attempt.

Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have won three in a row.

Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row. Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

The Avalanche were playing the second game of a four-game road trip, while it was the third of four consecutive games at home for the Maple Leafs.

Rielly hit the goal post with a shot 51 seconds into the game.

He then gave Toronto the lead when he scored his third goal of the season at 3:41 of the first period with a shot from the left circle on a pass from Marner. Calle Jarnkrok also earned an assist on the play.

Rantanen scored his 44th goal of the season at 14:08 of the first period when his pass toward the goalmouth during a power play deflected off Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe's stick into the net. Cale Makar and MacKinnon earned assists. Mark Giordano was off for slashing.

Colorado had a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Samsonov prevented a short-handed goal by Colorado when he stopped Valeri Nichushkin on a breakaway at 3:29 of the second period.

Colorado led 19-11 in shots on goal after the second period.

Toronto killed off two minor penalties early in the third period.

Colorado had a 25-18 advantage in shots on goal after the third period in which both goaltenders were tested.

The Avalanche had a 4-0 edge in shots on goal during the overtime.

With Artturi Lehkonen (broken finger) out, the Avalanche recalled Alex Galchenyuk from the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

--Field Level Media