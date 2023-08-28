Nationals add C Drew Millas to roster

The Washington Nationals called up highly regarded catching prospect Drew Millas on Monday and optioned outfielder Blake Rutherford to Triple-A Rochester.

Millas, 25, will be making his first appearance on the major league roster, earning the promotion after ranking second in the Nationals' minor league system with a .390 on-base percentage combined at Double-A and Triple-A. His .832 OPS ranks fourth.

Millas was acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the 2021 trade deadline in a deal that sent catcher Yan Gomes to Oakland.

Rutherford, 26, made his major league debut Aug. 4 and went 6-for-33 (.182) with two RBIs in 15 games.

To add Millas to the 40-man roster, the Nationals placed right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder) on the 60-day IL.

—Field Level Media