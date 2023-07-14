Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Nationals-Cards game suspended; DH set for Saturday

By
Field Level Media
Jul 14, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the Busch Stadium scoreboard during a rain delayed game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The opener of the Washington Nationals' series at St. Louis will last two days

The Nationals and the Cardinals had their Friday game suspended following a rain delay. The contest will be played on Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. The suspended game will begin at 1:15 p.m. CDT, and the originally scheduled Saturday game will start at 6:15 p.m. CDT

The first game will restart with the Cardinals leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, with a full-count on Paul Goldschmidt and a runner at first base

The lone run came on a Lars Nootbaar homer off Nationals starter Trevor Williams with two outs in the first inning. It was Nootbaar's sixth homer of the season

Williams has allowed just that one hit and no walks while striking out five through 2 2/3 innings.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas has thrown three perfect innings, and he has fanned two

--Field Level Media