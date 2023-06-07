The Washington Nationals designated right-hander Erasmo Ramirez for assignment Wednesday and recalled right-hander Cory Abbott from Triple-A Rochester

In his second season with the Nationals, Ramirez was 2-3 with a 6.33 ERA in 23 relief appearances. In 12 major league seasons with six different clubs, the 33-year-old is 39-45 with a 4.28 ERA over 299 appearances (94 starts)

The move to DFA Ramirez comes one day after fellow Nationals right-hander Andres Machado was designated by the club

Abbott, 27, had a 2.25 ERA in two appearances with the Nationals earlier this season. In 25 appearances (10 starts) for the Chicago Cubs and Nationals over the past three seasons, Abbott is 0-5 with a 5.45 ERA

