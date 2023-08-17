Nationals get clutch hits, hold off Red Sox

Joey Meneses had two hits and drove in five runs, Patrick Corbin pitched six strong innings and the host Washington Nationals held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 10-7 in the rubber game of their series on Thursday.

Keibert Ruiz had three hits and Stone Garrett had two hits and three RBIs for the Nationals, who are 5-1 on their homestand and have won 10 of 14.

Corbin (8-11) allowed one run on four hits. He struck out six without a walk.

Boston put runners on second and third with no outs against Kyle Finnegan in the ninth, but Finnegan retired the next three batters without allowing a run for his 19th save.

Luis Urias hit a grand slam for Boston, Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer and Tristan Casas smacked a solo shot.

Chris Sale (5-3) allowed three runs — two earned — in 4 1/3 innings.

Boston trailed 9-1 entering the seventh. Adam Duvall led off with a single against reliever Robert Garcia. With one out, Pablo Reyes singled and Casas walked. After Connor Wong struck out, Urias hit a grand slam to center.

Rob Refsnyder walked and Devers followed with his 27th homer of the season, a shot into the second deck in right center that pulled the Red Sox within 9-7.

Garrett's RBI-single in the eighth made it 10-7.

Casas gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead when he homered leading off the third.

The Nationals quickly tied it in the bottom of the third. Jeter Downs walked, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Wong. Downs scored when third baseman Devers misplayed a Meneses grounder.

Alex Call and Downs led off with walks against Sale in the fifth. After Lane Thomas flied to right, Josh Winckowski replaced Sale. Meneses greeted him with a double to left center, scoring two runs to make it 3-1. Ruiz singled Meneses to third and Garrett doubled to bring him home. Riley Adams singled, scoring Ruiz and Garrett and the lead was 6-1.

In the sixth, Meneses doubled home Thomas and Downs, went to third on a single by Ruiz and scored on Garrett's sacrifice fly to make it 9-1.

—Field Level Media