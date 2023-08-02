Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Nationals get help pulling off late rally vs. Brewers

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pinch runner Ildemaro Vargas (14) reacts with left fielder Corey Dickerson (23) and third baseman Jake Alu (39) after scoring the game winning run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park.
Aug 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pinch runner Ildemaro Vargas (14) reacts with left fielder Corey Dickerson (23) and third baseman Jake Alu (39) after scoring the game winning run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park.
Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Aided greatly by two errors, the host Washington Nationals scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams inherited a 2-1 lead to start the final inning but never recorded an out. An error by first baseman Carlos Santana let the first batter reach base. Dominic Smith singled, and Keibert Ruiz walked to load the bases

Advertisement

Alex Call then hit a grounder to third, but the Brewers' Andruw Monasterio threw wildly to the plate seeking a forceout, and two runs scored. Williams (5-3) took the loss and was charged with his third blown save

The win went to Washington's Kyle Finnegan (5-3), who worked a scoreless top of the ninth

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brewers had the late 2-1 lead thanks to an opposite-field double down the left field line in the sixth inning by Christian Yelich. The hit left Brewers on second and third with no outs, but Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore came back to get swinging strikeouts on William Contreras, Santana and Willy Adames

That was all for Gore, who allowed just two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five

Four Milwaukee relievers held the Nationals at bay prior to Williams entering in the the ninth

The teams traded early runs. The Brewers took a 1-0 lead on Tyrone Taylor's solo shot in the second inning, his third homer of the season and second in four games

Advertisement

The Nationals caught up in the third against Brewers starter Wade Miley when Call led off with a double and rookie Jake Alu singled him home. It was the second RBI in two games for Alu, who has taken over at third base for Washington following the trade of Jeimer Candelario to the Cubs this week

Miley, who came off the injured list after dealing with bone chips in his pitching elbow, went four innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out five and threw 60 pitches in his first start since July 9

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi