Nationals hold off Rockies on Stone Garrett's big night

Stone Garrett set career highs of four hits and five runs, Alex Call had two hits and two runs and the Washington Nationals held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Saturday night in Denver

Garrett had a home run, two doubles and a single to power Washington's offense. Trevor Williams (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings and Carl Edwards Jr. picked up his first save for Washington.

Mike Moustakas homered, Yonathan Daza had three hits and Charlie Blackmon singled for his 1,600th career hit for the Rockies

The Nationals got on the board in the third when Victor Robles led off with a bloop double that Daza nearly came up with in center field. He made a diving attempt and had it in his glove before it rolled out. Colorado challenged the call but it was confirmed upon review

Robles moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by CJ Abrams, Call reached on an infield single and Garrett homered into Washington's bullpen to make it 3-0. It was Garrett's first homer of the season.

Abrams drew a one-out walk, Call doubled and Garrett followed with a two-run single to left to make it 5-0 Nationals in the fifth

Rockies starter Austin Gomber (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings

The Rockies broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Harold Castro led off with a single, went to second on a groundout, moved to third on a flyout and scored on Brian Serven's double

Colorado scored again in the sixth when Daza led off with a double and moved to third on a flyout. Hunter Harvey relieved Williams and allowed a sacrifice fly to Ryan McMahon before getting the third out.

Robles brought in Lane Thomas from third with a sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning before the Rockies nearly rallied in the ninth

Moustakas hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, and Elias Diaz had a two-run single before Edwards struck out Kris Bryant to end the game.

--Field Level Media