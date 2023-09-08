Nationals place C Riley Adams on IL with broken hand

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams will miss the rest of the season with a hand injury.
Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Share
He landed on the 10-day injured list Friday after an MRI confirmed a broken hamate bone in his left hand.
Advertisement
Adams, 27, was removed from Wednesday's 3-2 win against the New York Mets after fouling off a pitch.
He appeared in 44 games this season for the Nationals, batting .273 with four homers and 21 RBIs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a corresponding move, Washington recalled middle infielder Luis Garcia from Triple-A Rochester.
Garcia, 23, is batting .259 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 100 games with the Nationals this season.
—Field Level Media