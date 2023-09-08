MLB

Nationals place C Riley Adams on IL with broken hand

By
Field Level Media
Aug 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams (15) throws out Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) in the ninth inning at loanDepot Park.
Image: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams will miss the rest of the season with a hand injury.

He landed on the 10-day injured list Friday after an MRI confirmed a broken hamate bone in his left hand.

Adams, 27, was removed from Wednesday's 3-2 win against the New York Mets after fouling off a pitch.

He appeared in 44 games this season for the Nationals, batting .273 with four homers and 21 RBIs.

In a corresponding move, Washington recalled middle infielder Luis Garcia from Triple-A Rochester.

Garcia, 23, is batting .259 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 100 games with the Nationals this season.

—Field Level Media