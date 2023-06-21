The Washington Nationals placed center fielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list with back spasms on Wednesday, a day after his spat with teammate MacKenzie Gore

The Nationals selected the contract of outfielder Derek Hill from Triple-A Rochester. The Nats already had an opening on the 40-man roster to accommodate Hill

Advertisement

Robles had a stint on the IL earlier this season with back spasms.

Robles and Gore exchanged words Tuesday night after the center fielder let a deep fly fall in for a single in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dylan Carlson followed with a two-run home run as the Nats lost their fifth straight game.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Obviously, MacKenzie thought he should have caught the ball," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after the game. "I thought he should have caught the ball, but it was windy. I think he thought he was going to catch it easy, and the ball just died on him and he couldn't get there.

Robles went 2-for-4 with a run in the 9-3 loss.

Robles, 26, is batting a career-high .299 in 36 games this season. He is a career .238 hitter.

Advertisement

Hill, 27, hit .229 in 31 games with the Detroit Tigers in 2022. He is a .240 hitter in 95 career games, all with the Tigers. He was in the lineup playing center and batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

--Field Level Media