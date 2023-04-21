Nationals rally late to defeat Twins

Joey Meneses homered in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals produced rare offense late in the game with a two-run rally in the eighth to squeak past the host Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Friday night in cold Minneapolis

Washington didn't have a runner on base with two outs in the eighth, but it managed to produce two runs and take the lead for the first time all night.

Advertisement

The Nationals won for just the second time in their last eight games. The Twins have dropped five of their last six games

Erasmo Ramirez (1-1) was the winning pitcher in relief. Hunter Harvey, who struck out the side in the eighth, and Kyle Finnegan, who notched his fourth save, also each logged a shutout inning.

Minnesota starting pitcher Tyler Mahle was unscathed through six innings before surrendering the home run to Meneses. That was one of three hits he allowed in 6 1/3 innings that included four strikeouts and no walks.

Washington had been shut out in its past two games -- blankings by visiting Baltimore on Tuesday and Wednesday nights -- and the team was off Monday and Thursday.

Advertisement

So the Nationals hadn't scored since Sunday when Meneses' seventh-inning homer cut their deficit to 2-1. It was his first homer of the season, coming in his 18th game

Washington went ahead in the eighth, tying the game on Lane Thomas' single. Thomas, who went to second on the throw to the plate on a failed attempt to nab CJ Abrams, scored on Keibert Ruiz's single. Abrams ignited the rally with a double.

Advertisement

Griffin Jax (1-2) took the loss.

The Twins opened the scoring on Joey Gallo's fifth home run of the year to lead off the third inning. They added another run in the inning on Max Kepler's sacrifice fly

Advertisement

But Nationals starter Trevor Williams made it through six innings, holding the Twins to two runs, four hits and one walk

--Field Level Media