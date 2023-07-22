Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Nationals smack skidding Giants

By
Field Level Media
Jul 22, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) gesturers towards his dugout while rounding the bases after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Nationals Park.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Abrams homered for the second day in a row and helped spark the Washington Nationals to a 10-1 rout of the visiting San Francisco Giants on Saturday night

Abrams' 10th home run of the season was a two-run shot in the second that came two pitches after Alex Call delivered a two-run triple. Washington struck for six runs in the inning.

The Nationals added four more runs in the fourth to reach a double-figure run total at home for just the second time this season. Washington is now 6-4 in its last 10 games overall

The Nationals' offense was backed by a strong pitching performance from Josiah Gray, who lasted seven innings and permitted one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out four

Gray (7-8) secured his first victory in three July starts. Rico Garcia and Joe La Sorsa completed what became a five-hitter for Washington's pitchers.

The Giants lost their fourth game in a row, this time dealing with pitching problems along with a suddenly sluggish offense

San Francisco has posted a total of seven runs during its four-game skid.

Logan Webb (8-8) took the loss and was unable to get out of the second inning. He was charged with six runs on five hits with one walk in 1 1/3 innings. Webb had been 3-0 all-time, including a May victory, against the Nationals entering Saturday

Sean Manaea worked the next 5 2/3 innings in relief, allowing nine hits and four runs while walking one and fanning five.

Abrams joined teammates Keibert Ruiz, Dominic Smith, Corey Dickerson and Luis Garcia with two hits. All nine players in the Washington lineup had at least one hit among the team's 14 total. Smith drove in two runs.

Joc Pederson went 2-for-3 for the Giants. J.D. Davis' sacrifice fly in the third inning provided San Francisco with its lone run

--Field Level Media