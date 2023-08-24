Nationals stay hot with victory over fading Yankees

Alex Call hit a go-ahead two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle with two outs in the seventh inning as the visiting Washington Nationals rallied for a 6-5 victory over the skidding New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon.

Held to one hit through six innings against the Yankees' pitching trio of Michael King, Keynan Middleton and Jhony Brito, the Nationals rallied with a four-run seventh.

Advertisement

Jake Alu hit an RBI single off Kahnle that caromed off rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe's glove into center field. Call followed by hitting Kahnle's 1-0 changeup into Washington's bullpen in left-center to give the Nationals a 4-3 lead.

CJ Abrams homered off Kahnle (1-3) when he lifted a full-count fastball into the right field seats two pitches after the right-hander was called for a pitch clock violation. It was Abrams' seventh homer since being moved into the leadoff spot July 7.

Advertisement Advertisement

Joey Menesses added an RBI infield single in the ninth inning when Clay Holmes could not field the ball on the wet field.

New York's Aaron Judge followed his first career three-homer game Wednesday by hitting one out on the first pitch he saw from Patrick Corbin (9-11) in the first inning.

Advertisement

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the third inning, but the Yankees lost for the 10th time in 11 games after ending a nine-game losing streak one day earlier. New York has not won consecutive games since Aug. 2-3. They have lost or split nine series since sweeping Kansas City July 23-25.

Judge's 421-foot blast was his sixth in six games since Friday. He also homered for the eighth time in 14 games since Aug. 8.

Advertisement

Torres snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a 344-foot homer into the left field seats, reaching 20 homers for the fourth time in six seasons. He joined Atlanta's Ozzie Albies as one of two second basemen to reach 20 homers this year.

The Nationals won their fourth straight series and earned their ninth win in 12 games. Washington also improved to 25-15 since July 8 and finished off its 12th win when trailing through six.

Advertisement

Corbin allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings to win his third straight decision. Hunter Harvey pitched a scoreless seventh, Jordan Weems allowed a Giancarlo Stanton homer in the eighth before Kyle Finnegan got his 23rd save after allowing Stanton's RBI single.

—Field Level Media