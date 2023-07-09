Nationals use power, pitching to down Rangers

Joey Meneses, Stone Garrett and Dominic Smith each homered and Patrick Corbin pitched seven solid innings as the Washington Nationals cruised to a 7-2 win over the visiting Texas Rangers to take the three-game series on Sunday

Meneses went 1-for-3 with his fourth homer in the past three games after entering the series having hit two all season. Smith went 1-for-3 with two runs and Garrett hit one out of the park in his lone at-bat as pinch hitter.

Advertisement

Alex Call had a two-run single and a run, while Keibert Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a run for the Nationals, who won consecutive home games for the first time since knocking off Detroit on May 20-21

Corbin (6-10) allowed a run on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk over a season-high-tying seven innings to pick up the win.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Nationals broke through first in the fifth

Smith led off with a homer to center, then Luis Garcia singled to right before being forced out at second on Call's fielder's choice. CJ Abrams moved Call to second with a single to left, then Call scored on Lane Thomas' single to center for a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement

The Rangers, who have dropped six of their past eight games, pulled to within 2-1 in the sixth. Adolis Garcia's single scored Marcus Semien, who led off with a double to left and advanced to third on Corey Seager's flyout to left

The Nationals extended their advantage with three runs in the bottom of the sixth

Advertisement

After Ruiz hit a one-out double down the left-field line, Corey Dickerson flew out before Smith was hit by a pitch by Dane Dunning, who was relieved by Josh Sborz.

Sborz gave up an infield single to Luis Garcia that loaded the bases before Call delivered a two-run single to center that scored Ruiz and Smith. Abrams' grounder up the middle plated Garcia to make it 5-1.

Advertisement

Dunning (8-2) allowed four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Meneses hit a solo homer to center in the seventh off Sborz, who gave up another solo shot to Garrett one batter later to make it 7-1.

Advertisement

Josh Jung went 2-for-3, with Adolis Garcia going 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Rangers

--Field Level Media