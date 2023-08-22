Nats announce multi-year extension for Dave Martinez

The Washington Nationals officially agreed to terms with manager Dave Martinez on a multi-year contract extension on Tuesday.

While the team did not reveal a specific number of seasons, The Athletic reported Monday that Martinez's extension was for two years. The outlet also reported that he is receiving a club option for a third year.

Advertisement

"Dave Martinez represents the Washington Nationals organization with class on and off the field, and we are thrilled that he will continue to serve as manager," said Mark D. Lerner, Nationals managing principal owner.

"We are especially proud of the way the club has played since the end of June, and the team's play is a direct reflection of Davey's leadership. He is determined, passionate and the right person to lead our current group of players as well as the next wave of talent coming to Washington, D.C."

Advertisement Advertisement

Martinez, 58, managed the Nationals to a World Series championship in 2019.

The Nationals seem to be turning a corner, having won seven of their last eight games and 12 of 17 since Aug. 2.

Advertisement

Martinez took over Washington's managerial duties in 2018 and has posted a 378-455 record despite losing several stars over the past few seasons. Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon left via free agency, and the Nationals dealt away Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto at recent trade deadlines.

—Field Level Media